Friend purchased second hand PC, told it was working. Turns out it wasnt, 70% of parts fried.

So after sorting out what was working, she decided to shell out for a new AMD CPU, board and RAM from PBTech Glenfield. Put on the order form "Please upgrade BIOS" so we avoid any issues when I install for her. PB even rung to confirm it would be done.

Parts arrive, guess what, no BIOS upgrade.

I dont have any AMD gear, so after trying the built-in BIOS upgrade option on the board, give up and advise she goes back to PB and ask them to do it.

So, she's been in this morning and been ridiculed and ripped off (well, they attempted to) by the staff there.

They said it won't upgrade because theres no RAM installed so they cant help. Then laughed at her. Yet the manual even says you dont need RAM OR CPU installed to do the BIOS upgrade.

They then apparently chatted away in Chinese/Mandarin ignoring her and she asked them to use some of their own RAM.... they were reluctant to do so. Why not FFS ? Not that its needed anyway.

She put her foot down.

So now theyre saying that it'll cost her $80!!!! For an upgrade that they were asked to do in the first place!

I've lost all respect for any techs at PC parts stores.

Friend is extremely upset (almost in tears) by the whole experience and was hoping to be able to give her son his first PC for Xmas Day.... this wont happen because PB are stuffing around and saying it wont be ready until Friday, and Im away so wont be able to set it up for them for Xmas day.

Since COVID, all care and customer service seems to have vanished from large tech stores.........