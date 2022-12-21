Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
PBTech Xmas Grinch

xpd

#302796 21-Dec-2022 11:48
Friend purchased second hand PC, told it was working. Turns out it wasnt, 70% of parts fried. 

 

So after sorting out what was working, she decided to shell out for a new AMD CPU, board and RAM from PBTech Glenfield. Put on the order form "Please upgrade BIOS" so we avoid any issues when I install for her. PB even rung to confirm it would be done.

 

Parts arrive, guess what, no BIOS upgrade.

 

I dont have any AMD gear, so after trying the built-in BIOS upgrade option on the board, give up and advise she goes back to PB and ask them to do it.

 

So, she's been in this morning and been ridiculed and ripped off (well, they attempted to) by the staff there.

 

They said it won't upgrade because theres no RAM installed so they cant help. Then laughed at her. Yet the manual even says you dont need RAM OR CPU installed to do the BIOS upgrade.

 

They then apparently chatted away in Chinese/Mandarin ignoring her and she asked them to use some of their own RAM.... they were reluctant to do so. Why not FFS ? Not that its needed anyway.

 

She put her foot down.

 

So now theyre saying that it'll cost her $80!!!! For an upgrade that they were asked to do in the first place!

 

I've lost all respect for any techs at PC parts stores. 

 

Friend is extremely upset (almost in tears) by the whole experience and was hoping to be able to give her son his first PC for Xmas Day....  this wont happen because PB are stuffing around and saying it wont be ready until Friday, and Im away so wont be able to set it up for them for Xmas day.

 

Since COVID, all care and customer service seems to have vanished from large tech stores.........




kiwifidget
  #3012688 21-Dec-2022 11:58
As a female shopper at PBTech, I am often treated as if I'm a moron (or ignored altogether) by the staff at the Manukau and Penrose stores. Hamilton not much better.

 

Online is the way to go with them.

 

Why do I go at all? They are close and often cheaper. 

 

But I only purchase in-store when I know exactly what I want, and dont need any advice.

 

For advice I tend to go somewhere else, anywhere else. Or ask here first 😀




xpd

  #3012690 21-Dec-2022 12:04
I feel like **** as I'm the one who recommended the AMD system and PBTech :( 

 

Wish I'd gone with a slightly less specced Intel for her, avoided all these problems :(

 

I hope PB do come through for her and theres at least a working motherboard/cpu when I get back to setup for her son. Hes a neat kid and his smile is infectious :)




networkn
  #3012695 21-Dec-2022 12:24
xpd:

 

I feel like **** as I'm the one who recommended the AMD system and PBTech :( 

 

Wish I'd gone with a slightly less specced Intel for her, avoided all these problems :(

 

I hope PB do come through for her and theres at least a working motherboard/cpu when I get back to setup for her son. Hes a neat kid and his smile is infectious :)

 

 

@nikt sorry to tag you on this, I know it's not your department, but perhaps you could get someone to look into it?



  #3012696 21-Dec-2022 12:26
Yeah, it sucks when you recommend something and then it doesn't work out.




mentalinc
  #3012697 21-Dec-2022 12:29
The upgrade should be as simple as.

 

put bios on USB drive (named in a particular way).

 

plug into the correct USB slot (not any old one).

 

Connect power.

 

Push button 

 

Wait for flashing lights...

 

 

 

Carry on with the build.

 

There should be plenty of youtube videos to guide her through the steps as well.




NikT
  #3012698 21-Dec-2022 12:43
Sorry to hear about this. Please ask them to drop a line with the details to the team at customer.service@pbtech.co.nz - I'll have a word with the right folks so they know it's incoming.

 

EDIT: I have found what I believe to be the correct sales order from the description above and alerted the store manager.

 

Cheers,

 

 - Nik




xpd

  #3012729 21-Dec-2022 13:27
Thanks Nik, will pass it onto her. 

 

I know its a busy time of year, but not a good look.

 

 




huckster
  #3012731 21-Dec-2022 13:35
I had a similar issue a few months ago - motherboard and ram from PBTech, CPU from elsewhere.
Found that the motherboard wouldn't recognise the CPU without a BIOS upgrade.

 

Took the motherboard and ram back to PBTech and they did the upgrade for me at no cost - the Glenfield store.

 

So I would have made the recommendation to, if it had been me.

 

Sorry to hear it has been a hassle.

 

 

Bung
  #3012738 21-Dec-2022 13:45
xpd:

I know its a busy time of year,



When you're expecting workbench time do you think you could cut it any finer? I'm surprised their techs have time for anything new.

