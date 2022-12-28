Hey Hivemind,



In a bit of a pickle, I can't choose between the 13700K & 13900K.



Currently, I am running an i7 8086K (on a DH15) with 32GB of DDR4 and a 3070.

I've been running this set up for around 4 years now and to be honest I have 0 complaints.



I was fortunate enough to receive an Asus STRIX Z690-E Gaming MOBO for Christmas from a mate (I know he's a bloody legend)

Link: https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/components/motherboards/intel/asus-rog-strix-z690-e-gaming-wifi-motherboard

I probably would have held off and not upgraded if it weren't for him buying this for me.



Current state I haven't really had time for games with the birth of my daughter 2 years ago, but I see myself gaining more and more time to be able to play.

I mostly use my rig for work (spreadsheets) on an ASUS ROG PG279Q, so I'm pushing high frame rates but at QHD not 4K.



I feel with the fact that I don't upgrade regularly it makes sense to invest a small amount more into the 13900K, I was especially swayed since I saw that CL & PB Currently have these for about $100 off.



A Few notes:

I am absolutely choosing between those 2 options, 12th gen is not part of my considerations. Probably going to get a set of 32GB of Corsair 6000MT's RAM Work gave me a $1000 Prezzy card for my 10 year with them, so I will use this and cover the balance of whatever else I need to get. I plan to reuse my DH15 on whichever CPU I get with the compatibility kit I will purchase.

Keen to hear everyone elses thoughts on this.



Thank you!