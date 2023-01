With the stupid cost of SBC and Raspberry Pi's I have been using some very cheap Thin Clients in their place, and thought I would ask if others are doing the same.

The first was a HP T630 at a cost of $60.00 that runs a media server with

The other was a $20.00 Samsung Thin Client Ontario which acts as my Octoprint Server (using Octa-PI software)

What are other using and for what- would love to know