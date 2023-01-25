So I looked up the instructions for how to delay the delivery of an email once pressing send in Outlook, as per

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/delay-or-schedule-sending-email-messages-026af69f-c287-490a-a72f-6c65793744ba

I use Outlook for Windows (so not the online version). I'll ensure Outlook is open at the time and there is an Internet connection.

(a) If I set it for 'do not delivery before 27/01/2023 10am', will it send at 10am on Friday?

(b) Is that despite the send/receive 'cycle' set at completing every, I think for me, every 5 minutes (ie Outlook will initiate another send/receive at 10am, even if hasn't been 5 minutes after the last send/receive)?