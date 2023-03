Unraided being the focus here - by the time the drive fails it could be too late, so yes with an unraided server, and depending on how often you use the drives I would say every 3-5 years.

raided, I leave mine until I get a failure notice. I did recently upgrade but a mate of mine has run an HDD for 10 years until it failed, and also raided.

Maybe get another set and go raided, so you can get every last bit of life out of them.

Dynamic: Kinda related... Backblaze and some other cloud storage providers publish statistics about drive failures. Here is one example. Hard Drive Failure Rates for Q1 2021 (backblaze.com)

An interesting trend noticed that the bigger the drive the quicker it fails.