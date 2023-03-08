Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingHow to change Google Phone number from landline to cellphone (Possibly not right forum)
HaggisKiwi

90 posts

Master Geek


#303773 8-Mar-2023 15:35
Apologies for posting in wrong forum.

 

 

 

A bit of an annoying situation, my elderly mother currently has her 'Not verified' local New Zealand landline listed as the Google Phone number.

 

If I go to verify, change or delete the number I'm met with "There was a problem with your phone number" because Google can't send a text to the landline. Selecting 'More ways to verify' only presents "Get a verification code at landline".

 

I can't make any changes to her account without getting past this verification method.

 

Any clues how I can get the landline deleted and replaced with a valid cellphone number?

 

Thanks in advance.

FineWine
2583 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3047471 8-Mar-2023 15:47
I googled this search criteria:

 

how I can get the landline deleted and replaced with a valid cellphone number on google

 

and got this top result: Change the phone number on your account & how it's used

 

Hope this is what you are after.

 

Perhaps deleting that landline then sign out. Wait to you receive all the google security emails, then sign back in and add the new number.




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

HaggisKiwi

90 posts

Master Geek


  #3047525 8-Mar-2023 16:22
Unfortunately trying to change or delete existing number just goes back into the endless loop of Google trying to send a txt to the landline.

