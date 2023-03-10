ShinyChrome

My 6900 XT seems to have quite the delta between the hotspot vs other sensors under load (65-70C vs 95-100C hot spot), so I'm looking at re-pasting and might as well do the thermal pads while I'm there.

Unfortunately it seems like slim pickings on the ground in NZ; anyone know of local suppliers that carry a range of reputable pads? ie. known brands like Thermalright, Gelid, Alphacool

The only places I can find with local stock are ExtremePC with some Thermalright pads, but unfortunately they only have 0.5mm and 1mm thickness pads, and from my research I primarily need 1.5mm and 2mm.

I looked at Element14 and Digikey, but for the prices they want for a single sheet of low performing pad (<5w\mk), I'd be better taking my chances with Aliexpress.