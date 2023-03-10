Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingThermal pads in NZ
ShinyChrome

1474 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#303801 10-Mar-2023 08:23
Send private message

My 6900 XT seems to have quite the delta between the hotspot vs other sensors under load (65-70C vs 95-100C hot spot), so I'm looking at re-pasting and might as well do the thermal pads while I'm there.

 

Unfortunately it seems like slim pickings on the ground in NZ; anyone know of local suppliers that carry a range of reputable pads? ie. known brands like Thermalright, Gelid, Alphacool

 

The only places I can find with local stock are ExtremePC with some Thermalright pads, but unfortunately they only have 0.5mm and 1mm thickness pads, and from my research I primarily need 1.5mm and 2mm.

 

I looked at Element14 and Digikey, but for the prices they want for a single sheet of low performing pad (<5w\mk), I'd be better taking my chances with Aliexpress.

Create new topic
shrub
684 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3048456 10-Mar-2023 09:36
Send private message quote this post

amazon.com.au has reasonably fast shipping to nz

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/ADWITS-Assorted-Thickness-Conductive-Conductivity/dp/B087QFLR7N/ref=sr_1_12?crid=80216UW67V7B&keywords=6900xt%2Bthermal%2Bpads&qid=1678393970&sprefix=6900xtthermal%2Bpads%2Caps%2C196&sr=8-12&th=1

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 