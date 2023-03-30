Hi there,



I’ve purchased a new M2 NVMe drive to replace the existing one in my system as the boot drive.

Just after some advice on how to best do this please.

I have 2 m2 slots on my motherboard.

The old drive is the os drive and installed in slot 1 (basically under the cpu heatsink)



Can i simply move the old drive into slot 2, install the new drive into slot 1. Then boot from the old drive in slot 2?



Also what would be the best way to copy over the os from the old drive to the new?



Thanks in advance!