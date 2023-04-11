Looking for advice please on what sort of microphone I need for the following setup:
Windows 10 laptop running powerpoint or playing videos...
HDMI connection to projector which outputs sound to an amplifier and speakers...
... and I'd like a microphone where I can speak and have sound output to same amplifier and speakers
... so two audio sources, powerpoint or video playing on laptop, and a microphone, going to the HDMI audio output.
I would pause the video or powerpoint before speaking.
Ideally the microphone would be muted by default and I would have to press something to activate it for when I speak, and unpress to mute it again.
Is this possible, and will it cost the earth?