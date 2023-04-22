Hey Guys

I was wanting a big of help with where to put some money to upgrade my computer.

I dont want to shoot myself in the foot buying something that isnt suitable.

Easier for my to paste what ive got at the moment.

https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/60958110

Its unlikly i can afford to upgrade everything at the same time. Im also not against getting second hand if its value for money (ie $550 2nd hand vs $600 new is not worth the no warranty)

By coiceidence - I have a camera server that has exactly the same make/model/brand of GPU that this computer has, the Camera software runs the AI on the GPU, but its way underutilized in that machine. It might be an option to get a cheap 2nd hand GPU for that machine and run both of the 1060's in this one. (if thats possible)

The reason im wanting to upgrade is I'm trying to run Pubg with a Resolution of 3440 x 1440.

I dont need high graphics, but currently on Low there is stuttering fairly often, enough to effect gameplay rather negativly.

I think i need a CPU, Mobo and Ram, but the No. of Cores, Core speeds, Ram speed and amount etc seem to vary a lot and jump in price. - I also dont want to buy somethign new thats underpower, or find out i should have put the money into a GPU.

Cheers