Upgrade help wanted for Desktop
Hey Guys

 

 

 

I was wanting a big of help with where to put some money to upgrade my computer.

 

I dont want to shoot myself in the foot buying something that isnt suitable.

 

Easier for my to paste what ive got at the moment.

 

https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/60958110

 

 

 

Its unlikly i can afford to upgrade everything at the same time. Im also not against getting second hand if its value for money (ie $550 2nd hand vs $600 new is not worth the no warranty)

 

By coiceidence - I have a camera server that has exactly the same make/model/brand of GPU that this computer has, the Camera software runs the AI on the GPU, but its way underutilized in that machine. It might be an option to get a cheap 2nd hand GPU for that machine and run both of the 1060's in this one. (if thats possible)

 

 

 

The reason im wanting to upgrade is I'm trying to run Pubg with a Resolution of 3440 x 1440.

 

I dont need high graphics, but currently on Low there is stuttering fairly often, enough to effect gameplay rather negativly.

 

 

 

I think i need a CPU, Mobo and Ram, but the No. of Cores, Core speeds,  Ram speed and amount etc seem to vary a lot and jump in price. - I also dont want to buy somethign new thats underpower, or find out i should have put the money into a GPU.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

GPU is a painful place to spend right now. You need to provide a budget before we can even start helping you.




GPU is a painful place to spend right now. You need to provide a budget before we can even start helping you.

I need something that is going to run Pubg, that will set the budget, i dont need over speced. - But also if i need something that is expensive to run it, then an upgrade just wont be possible at this stage.
I'd rather the list of what i need and i can work on that - ie, get mobo/cpu combo now then the GPU later.

you only need a GPU everything else will be fine for PUBG, higher resolution will be more GPU bound and if your not trying for huge FPS it will suffice.

 

what FPS are you looing for as that will greatly diticate what GPU you need.

 

But again a budget will help, as it can determine if a new card (lower series eg 60/70) vs a second hand (higher series, eg 70/80/90) one would work.



If you're going to do this in stages, I'd start by by deciding on what level of GPU you need to run PubB, then adjust your budget to match that. I'm sure forums and YouTube will have a dizzying amount of info on this. Don't forget to also factor in what you could get by selling off your current GPU.

 

Also, can you really tell the difference between 1440 and 4k, especially in a frantic type of game such as PubB? I can't on a 4k monitor here. Being able to play at a decent frame rate at 4k requires some serious horsepower... 😁




