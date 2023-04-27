Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingPower on/off issues during boot
Behodar

8879 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#304350 27-Apr-2023 11:33
Send private message quote this post

Morning all,

 

I have a tower PC here that's been running without issue for ages. However, after doing a normal shutdown, I went to turn it back on and found that the power button did nothing. I switched it off at the wall and tried again, without any luck.

 

At this point I should explain the normal power-on process: When you switch it on at the wall, nothing happens for about two seconds, then the fans spin up and it presumably does some self-tests. After about ten seconds the fans turn off again and all goes silent. At this point you can press the power button and it'll boot up properly.

 

What's happening now: Actually, one of two things. Sometimes it goes through the self-test process seemingly as normal, but then once you press the power button nothing happens.

 

The other thing that sometimes happens (and I can't find any rhyme or reason for it to do one thing over the other) is that it'll actually start booting up when you connect power, rather than just doing the tests. It starts to load the OS, then powers off mid-boot. I've tried a few different drives and can confirm that this occurs regardless of whether it's trying to boot into Windows, Linux or something more esoteric.

 

I've confirmed that all the fans are working. I've also tried disconnecting everything except the power cable, including disconnecting all internal drives and removing all cards. The symptoms don't change.

 

Any ideas? I'm suspecting that it could be the power supply, but it'd be good to get a second opinion.

 

If anything's unclear then let me know :)

Create new topic
linw
2617 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3068382 27-Apr-2023 13:15
Send private message quote this post

As I was reading this I was telling myself I would be trying another power supply!

 

I think you have to rule out the supply as you could spend hours/days/weeks chasing anything else. At least the pwr swap will be quick. Hope you can get hold of a test one.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
gehenna
7674 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3068384 27-Apr-2023 13:25
Send private message quote this post

Assume you reseated the front panel connectors to their jumpers?

Oblivian
6831 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3068385 27-Apr-2023 13:26
Send private message quote this post

Let me guess.. a dell?

They have psu self checks and screw with normal starts all the time.



Behodar

8879 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3068386 27-Apr-2023 13:28
Send private message quote this post

linw:

 

As I was reading this I was telling myself I would be trying another power supply!

 

I think you have to rule out the supply as you could spend hours/days/weeks chasing anything else. At least the pwr swap will be quick. Hope you can get hold of a test one.

 

 

I was hoping I'd get a different suggestion, because nothing is ever simple. I have three spare-ish ATX power supplies, but this (Xeon) motherboard has something different.

 

It has a standard 24-pin connector along with 10-pin "CPU power" and 4-pin "auxiliary 12V power" connectors. Does anyone know what sort of power supply I need? Or is there some sort of adapter I can use to get a normal ATX one in there, even if just temporarily for testing?

Behodar

8879 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3068387 27-Apr-2023 13:28
Send private message quote this post

gehenna:

 

Assume you reseated the front panel connectors to their jumpers?

 

 

Yep.

 

Oblivian: Let me guess.. a dell?

They have psu self checks and screw with normal starts all the time.

 

Lenovo, actually.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 