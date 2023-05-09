I bought a Targus Dock182AUZ recently and I cannot get it to connect first try. I plug it into my laptop and it makes the device connected sound and the battery icon changes to show it is charging and then it makes the disconnect sound and it no longer shows it's charging. The only way I have been able to get it to work is to unplug the power from the dock and plug it back in over and over until it eventually works. Plugging it into my work laptop has the same issue.

I have installed the displaylink app from the Microsoft store which handles the drivers

I have tried multiple ports on my laptop

I have no errors in the device manager

Targus suggested I buy a new USB-C cable but I don't think it's a broken cable given once it does start working it's fine until the next time I plug it in.

The other issue I am having only on my work laptop is the frame rate on both monitors is bad. It must be down at <30. This issue is only on my work laptop though which is a surface laptop 4.

Does anyone know what I can do to try and fix this?

Thanks