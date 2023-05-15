Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is any USB-C cable capable of carrying DP over USB?
Kookoo

652 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#304562 15-May-2023 11:32
I got about 10 years of lifespan out of my old 23'' AOC, and it was still going strong but my eyes weren't, so I figured it was time to get a 27'' one.

 

I got the MSI Modern MD272P, because of the built-in KVM capability. To use the KVM switch I need to connect it to my laptop using USB-C - and I can't get it to work. I know my laptop's USB-C port is DP-capable because I use it that way at work. The only difference at home is the Momax USB-C cable I got from PBTech. The laptop is being charged by the monitor, so the cable works fine as a charging cable, it just doesn't seem to carry the video data.

 

Does anyone know if there are any special requirements/standards a USB-C cable needs to adhere to for DP signal? Google tells me it needs to be USB 3.1, but that's a port spec, not a cable spec. What am I missing here?

 

 




RunningMan
7486 posts

Uber Geek


  #3076298 15-May-2023 11:47
According to the reviews, the linked cable is only USB 2.0 so won't have all the required conductors.

 
 
 
 

Kookoo

652 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3076301 15-May-2023 11:56
RunningMan:

 

According to the reviews, the linked cable is only USB 2.0 so won't have all the required conductors.

 

 

Thank you!

 

Although  now I feel dumb. 🤦‍♂️

 

I literally assumed that all USB-C cables are USB3.0 and up by definition. Why, why don't PBtech include the USB version in the specs on the website?! 

 

 




allio
818 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3076410 15-May-2023 14:32
Kookoo:

 

Although  now I feel dumb. 🤦‍♂️

 

I literally assumed that all USB-C cables are USB3.0 and up by definition. Why, why don't PBtech include the USB version in the specs on the website?! 

 

 

The USB spec doesn't require devices to comply with both data and charging specs - manufacturers can pick one. In my experience every cable with 'charging' in its description is USB 2.0 for data unless proven otherwise. Reason #23746 that the USB spec is a dumpster fire...

 

Get something with 10/20/40Gbps in the description and you should be OK.



Mattnzl
271 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3076414 15-May-2023 14:52
I tend to buy Thunderbolt cables as they have to meet certain minimum requirements to be called that (although I'm sure they doesn't stop some no-name ones being crap).

