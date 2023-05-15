I got about 10 years of lifespan out of my old 23'' AOC, and it was still going strong but my eyes weren't, so I figured it was time to get a 27'' one.

I got the MSI Modern MD272P, because of the built-in KVM capability. To use the KVM switch I need to connect it to my laptop using USB-C - and I can't get it to work. I know my laptop's USB-C port is DP-capable because I use it that way at work. The only difference at home is the Momax USB-C cable I got from PBTech. The laptop is being charged by the monitor, so the cable works fine as a charging cable, it just doesn't seem to carry the video data.

Does anyone know if there are any special requirements/standards a USB-C cable needs to adhere to for DP signal? Google tells me it needs to be USB 3.1, but that's a port spec, not a cable spec. What am I missing here?