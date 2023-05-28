CrashAndBurn

My son's PC is struggling now with his university and gaming requirements. My last build from scratch was over 7+ years ago so was wondering if there are any recommendations for a bang-for-the-buck build somewhere in the 2k range without a monitor.

If there is an existing thread for this, please let me know and this can be closed. Thanks

Games he is currently into:

Call of Duty, CSGO, Fortnite

University app:

Solidworks and Adobe Photoshop

Trying to avoid using any of the old parts from his current machine so that can try and sell it whole and use that towards the new build.