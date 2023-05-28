Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingNew build under 2k?
CrashAndBurn

620 posts

Ultimate Geek


#304686 28-May-2023 13:39
Send private message quote this post

My son's PC is struggling now with his university and gaming requirements. My last build from scratch was over 7+ years ago so was wondering if there are any recommendations for a bang-for-the-buck build somewhere in the 2k range without a monitor.

 

If there is an existing thread for this, please let me know and this can be closed. Thanks

 

Games he is currently into:

 

Call of Duty, CSGO, Fortnite

 

University app:

 

Solidworks and Adobe Photoshop

 

Trying to avoid using any of the old parts from his current machine so that can try and sell it whole and use that towards the new build.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
dvsdave
28 posts

Geek


  #3080323 28-May-2023 13:47
Send private message quote this post

Is this allowed, feels dirty posting a gpforums link, but it's the first thing that came to mind

https://www.gpforums.co.nz/gp-suggests-pc-builds-t302905-s5200.html#p11476085

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
CrashAndBurn

620 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3080324 28-May-2023 14:00
Send private message quote this post

For starters am thinking of either 3060 or 6700 XT? or any better recommendation that is best in price-to-performance ratio.

 

Also 1TB M.2 NVMe?

 

Will the GPU decide on whether I do AMD or Intel?

 

His current is an i5 6600k from 2015.

 

16GB ram which I think is still DDR3. 16 should be enough as not getting maxed out.

 

It is the CPU I feel is the bottleneck, but upgrading would mean changing boards and RAM so thought it best to do a full new build instead.

dvsdave
28 posts

Geek


  #3080331 28-May-2023 14:17
Send private message quote this post

I'm not familiar with those uni applications requirements but they may benefit from specific hardware? Might be worth looking into.

Will you build yourself or just buy a pre-built?

And yeah at least a 1tb imo.



dvsdave
28 posts

Geek


  #3080333 28-May-2023 14:20
Send private message quote this post

Sorry, this link is better http://pyronic.al/

With the typical gaming build having both an Intel and an Amd cpu option.

CrashAndBurn

620 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3080334 28-May-2023 14:21
Send private message quote this post

dvsdave: I'm not familiar with those uni applications requirements but they may benefit from specific hardware? Might be worth looking into.

Will you build yourself or just buy a pre-built?

And yeah at least a 1tb imo.

 

My son wants to build it himself as he did last time.

 

Solidworks and Adobe requires a 6th gen Intel or higher or AMD equivalent and 16 GB RAM.

 

 

Jase2985
12155 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3080336 28-May-2023 14:28
Send private message quote this post

what resolution and FPS are you aiming for? that will dictate GPU and CPU

 

i personally wouldnt be putting anything less than a 1TB M.2 NVMe in as my main drive.

paulgr
72 posts

Master Geek


  #3080337 28-May-2023 14:29
Send private message quote this post

GPUs don't care if you are running AMD or Intel CPUs.
They all use the same interface.
The GPUs you mention will work ok on Photoshop and game ok remembering your cost restraints.
Solidworks usually recommends a Pro card but unless he is doing a lot of heavy rendering and/or working on assemblies with hundreds of parts (very unlikely as a student) the cards you are looking at will do the job OK.
A 1tb boot SSD should be plenty -- use a larger secondary HDD if he wants to offload game libs.



CrashAndBurn

620 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3080339 28-May-2023 14:32
Send private message quote this post

Jase2985:

 

what resolution and FPS are you aiming for? that will dictate GPU and CPU

 

i personally wouldnt be putting anything less than a 1TB M.2 NVMe in as my main drive.

 

 

1080p at 144Hz is fine for him. His current monitor can do 240Hz if that changes anything.

dvsdave
28 posts

Geek


  #3080387 28-May-2023 15:21
Send private message quote this post

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/products/CHADPC2032_CPUAMD05800X3D_HDDSAM980600_MBDMSI4904278_MEMKHX31320_PSUCLM5851_VGAMSI66750_?qr=sharelink

If I was building I'd aim for the above, although it's a smidge over budget and still needs a cpu cooler.

Jase2985
12155 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3080388 28-May-2023 15:31
Send private message quote this post

dvsdave: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/products/CHADPC2032_CPUAMD05800X3D_HDDSAM980600_MBDMSI4904278_MEMKHX31320_PSUCLM5851_VGAMSI66750_?qr=sharelink

If I was building I'd aim for the above, although it's a smidge over budget and still needs a cpu cooler.

 

can save about $80 going for the crucial P3 over the Samsung 980 Pro. You'll never notice the difference.

 

Ditch the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU saving you $180, again You'll never notice the difference, might actually be better for the mixed use load you plan for it.

 

 

Qazzy03
44 posts

Geek


  #3080391 28-May-2023 16:22
Send private message quote this post

my 2 cents. 

 

I had a 6600k until i moved to a i7 8700 (ex lease programming equipment).

 

Saw a massive uplift in gaming, the extra cores and/or hyper threading was significantly noticable, imo anything new your son gets will show up the 6600k imo. 

 

I would go for 32 GB though, while his current system might not max out the 16, i noticed the jump again in preformance going from 16 - 32gb. 

 

As for GPU i went from 960 GB to a 6600xt 8gb at 1080p and massive uplift from there as well. 

 

 

 

On the GPU side, best bang for buck as of today imo would be 

 

$650 for the 6750 XT but could cut costs here as this card will was marketed at 1440p 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/VGAMSI66750/MSI-AMD-Radeon-RX-6750-XT-MECH-2X-12GB-OC-GDDR6-Gr?qr=pspy&ref=pricespy

 

at the highest graphics presettings the 6750xt should get on average with a (10900k as CPU)

 

CSGO 389 fps

 

Fortnigth 137 fps

 

Call of duty warzone 2.0 97 fps

 

Turning down settings or change in CPU can have other results.

 

 

 

If your son will stick to 1080p could also go with 6650 xt at $499 could be worth a look at too.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/VGAPOW26650/Powercolor-Fighter-AMD-Radeon-RX-6650-XT-8GB-GDDR6?qr=pspy&ref=pricespy

 

at the highest graphics presettings the 6750xt should get on average with a (10900k as CPU)

 

CSGO 344fps

 

Fortnigth 110 fps

 

Call of duty warzone 2.0 77fps

 

Turning down settings or change in CPU can have other results.

 

A loss of 20-30 FPS but a saving of $150 could be worth it if wanting to go for a better CPU or go DDR5 ram/MB/CPU route.

 

 

 

 

CrashAndBurn

620 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3080399 28-May-2023 17:22
Send private message quote this post

Wonder if I should try CPU/Mobo/RAM first and then upgrade the rest if necessary? To see if the current PSU and 1060 will be enough for the same use? I know the old parts won't sell for much, but would save me from buying a full new build if can be avoided.

 

Something like this Buy the PB AMD Ryzen 7600X CPU / MBD / RAM Upgrade Kit with Gigabyte B650M... ( BDLPBAMD0001 ) online - PBTech.co.nz unless someone has a better recommendation? Hoping to buy them in this coming weekend's sale if the prices are justified.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 