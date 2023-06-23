I definitely paid an "aesthetic tax" to get white components, but I'm happy with it. I know I could have saved a bit of money going with am4/ddr4, but I was upgrading from a 10-year-old am3 motherboard I had upgraded incrementally until the end of that socket's life and I'm hoping this time I can do the same without running into EOL parts. Comments (even if you think I made bad decisions) welcome. I wasn't sure about the GPU but prices seem so weird right now and it seemed like good value compared to Nvidia's offerings (at NZ prices, at least).

Case: Lianli Lancool 216

PSU: Coolermaster V Gold 750W

GPU: Rx7600 8gb

Mobo: ASRock B650 ProRS

CPU: Ryzen 5 7600

Ram: G.skill 2x16gb 5600 DDR5

sd: Crucial 500gb pcie 4.0

$2078 all up, $1499 before the gpu (I was upgrading from a GTX 970 lol). The processor/gpu also came with two free games (RE4 and Jedi Fallen Order), which I probably would have paid full $$ for anyways but are nice to have.

The only annoying this is I have 3 old fat hdds and the lian li's cage only holds 2, despite there being mountains of space, so I should probably figure out a better solution than just tucking the other one into the bottom of the case.

I am also now only realizing how much of a headache all those different RGB devices can be. Any advice besides "turn them of" (current solution) and "Wait for OpenPleb to fix it"?