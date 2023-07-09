Hello - what is the going best 27"+ monitor these days for 400 - 600? Would prefer 2560x1440 if possible. Cheers.
A lot of factors change that - business, video games? If video games, do you play modern titles or older titles, how do you feel about letterboxing? Do you play esports titles or bleeding edge titles? If business/office, what sort of device/s are you planning to use with it?
