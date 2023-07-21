Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
AM4 or AM5 CPUs
#306428 21-Jul-2023 20:22
I am looking a building a gaming pc as a project with the kids. I was thinking of a ryzen 5000x CPU but reading a lot of blogs AMD5 CPUs, motherboards and DDR5 seem to be the way of the future. Is there much difference in performance between the Ryzen 5 7600x verses the Ryzen 7 7700x?

this is the rest of what I am thinking of getting , the other posts on gaming PCs have been fantastic to follow and learn from Cheers 

 

MB MSI pro B650M or b65O Tomahawk 
RAM Corsair vengeance RGB 32 DDR

 

CPU Ryzen 7700x or 7600?

 

Graphics card AMD 7600
samsung 980 pro SSD

 

Cooling -Lian Galahad 240mm AIO

 

RAM Corsair vengeance DDR5 32 GB
Tower Lian 216

 

power supply  Corsair RM85O x gold modular 

  #3106805 21-Jul-2023 20:44
You've not mentioned budget so it's hard to make any recommendations.

If I were building from scratch today (and set on AMD) I'd go AM5. Simply to allow for future upgrades.

That said a mid to high spec AM4 will be good for a while too. But it really does come down to use case and budget!

 
 
 
 

  #3106808 21-Jul-2023 20:49
whats is the machine being used for? what games are you intending to play and at what resolution?

 

unless you NEED the extra cores the 7600x will be fine and you can use the $160 for something else

  #3106809 21-Jul-2023 21:02
Unless you are going to overclock there is little point getting an AIO cooling system, if you get the Ryzen 7600 it comes with a perfectly serviceable cooler. Use the money saved there to get a better screen, a larger harddrive or a second one. Modern games eat a lot of space (~125GB for starfield, 150GB for Baldur's Gate 3, >60GB for Cyberpunk) 1 or 2 TB will quickly fill up.



  #3106810 21-Jul-2023 21:14
I just upgraded my desktop after running a AMD Phenom for about 10 years. About 3 years of that it was switched off.

Went for Ryzen 7 5700X, 32GB DDR4, Gigabyte X570S AERO, and the same SSD as you. Stuck with my old RX5500XT as I don't game. It's crazy crazy fast!

Thought about going for AM5 etc but figured by the time I upgrade next, there will be some new SSD connector or GFX slot that will require a major upgrade at a later date anyway. How much noticeable gain will you really notice from going AM5?

I'd put the $$$ saved towards a better GFX if you're into gaming, or better monitor/s.


  #3106811 21-Jul-2023 21:23
Nice - i moved on the machine from a 5800A10 (2013!) to a 5700X+64GB X570.




  #3106812 21-Jul-2023 21:26
I am not sure probably , red dead redemption , forza , starfeild, Halo , last of us. I think I need to spend more on the graphics card . If I get the 7600 then I could look at a better graphics card

  #3106813 21-Jul-2023 21:28
I need to look at a better graphics card , my son gets one part per month to add so might be lucky with Black Friday sales



  #3106814 21-Jul-2023 21:29
There are a lot of recommendations go for AM5 for new build and AM4 if upgrading. Probably could spend around 2800 

  #3106820 21-Jul-2023 22:11
There is still value in going AM4 imo. 

 

Especially while it is still in supply and cheap.

 

Example if you got the RX 7600 GPU the difference between benchmarks between the 5600x and 7600x is about 1% difference in frame rates

 

https://www.gpucheck.com/en-usd/compare/amd-radeon-rx-7600-vs-amd-radeon-rx-7600/amd-ryzen-5-5600x-vs-amd-ryzen-5-7600x/ultra/ultra/-vs-

 

and 0% between the 7600x and 7700x because the GPU is the bottleneck. 

 

https://www.gpucheck.com/en-usd/compare/amd-radeon-rx-7600-vs-amd-radeon-rx-7600/amd-ryzen-7-7700x-vs-amd-ryzen-5-7600x/ultra/ultra/-vs-

 

 

 

Honestly if you are going to go for the RX 7600 GPU, you don't need a high end CPU if you are only gaming.

 

Don't get me wrong it is a good GPU but it will be the bottleneck before the CPU is. 

 

I would still go for AM4 for cost savings, but that is because I only upgrade once every so often, aka I am running a (ex-lease) i7 from the 8th generation and intel is on the 13th gen. 

 

 

  #3106821 21-Jul-2023 22:18
There is still value in going AM4 imo. 

 

Especially while it is still in supply and cheap.

 

Example if you got the RX 7600 GPU the difference between benchmarks between the 5600x and 7600x is about 1% difference in frame rates

 

https://www.gpucheck.com/en-usd/compare/amd-radeon-rx-7600-vs-amd-radeon-rx-7600/amd-ryzen-5-5600x-vs-amd-ryzen-5-7600x/ultra/ultra/-vs-

 

and 0% between the 7600x and 7700x because the GPU is the bottleneck. 

 

https://www.gpucheck.com/en-usd/compare/amd-radeon-rx-7600-vs-amd-radeon-rx-7600/amd-ryzen-7-7700x-vs-amd-ryzen-5-7600x/ultra/ultra/-vs-

 

 

 

Honestly if you are going to go for the RX 7600 GPU, you don't need a high end CPU if you are only gaming.

 

Don't get me wrong it is a good GPU but it will be the bottleneck before the CPU is. 

 

I would still go for AM4 for cost savings, but that is because I only upgrade once every so often, aka I am running a (ex-lease) i7 from the 8th generation and intel is on the 13th gen. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thank you really appreciate the links will have a good read 

  #3106823 21-Jul-2023 22:20
If you want to play around with the website, 

 

https://www.gpucheck.com/gpu-benchmark-comparison

 

Add in CPU, GPU and what type of quality settings you want games to run at and it will give pretty good estimates. 

 

Doesn't have every combo but it gives a a good range. 

