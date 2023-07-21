I am looking a building a gaming pc as a project with the kids. I was thinking of a ryzen 5000x CPU but reading a lot of blogs AMD5 CPUs, motherboards and DDR5 seem to be the way of the future. Is there much difference in performance between the Ryzen 5 7600x verses the Ryzen 7 7700x?
this is the rest of what I am thinking of getting , the other posts on gaming PCs have been fantastic to follow and learn from Cheers
MB MSI pro B650M or b65O Tomahawk
RAM Corsair vengeance RGB 32 DDR
CPU Ryzen 7700x or 7600?
Graphics card AMD 7600
samsung 980 pro SSD
Cooling -Lian Galahad 240mm AIO
RAM Corsair vengeance DDR5 32 GB
Tower Lian 216
power supply Corsair RM85O x gold modular