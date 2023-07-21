Stu1: There are a lot of recommendations go for AM5 for new build and AM4 if upgrading. Probably could spend around 2800

There is still value in going AM4 imo.

Especially while it is still in supply and cheap.

Example if you got the RX 7600 GPU the difference between benchmarks between the 5600x and 7600x is about 1% difference in frame rates

https://www.gpucheck.com/en-usd/compare/amd-radeon-rx-7600-vs-amd-radeon-rx-7600/amd-ryzen-5-5600x-vs-amd-ryzen-5-7600x/ultra/ultra/-vs-

and 0% between the 7600x and 7700x because the GPU is the bottleneck.

https://www.gpucheck.com/en-usd/compare/amd-radeon-rx-7600-vs-amd-radeon-rx-7600/amd-ryzen-7-7700x-vs-amd-ryzen-5-7600x/ultra/ultra/-vs-

Honestly if you are going to go for the RX 7600 GPU, you don't need a high end CPU if you are only gaming.

Don't get me wrong it is a good GPU but it will be the bottleneck before the CPU is.

I would still go for AM4 for cost savings, but that is because I only upgrade once every so often, aka I am running a (ex-lease) i7 from the 8th generation and intel is on the 13th gen.