tore out a 2019 WD 10TB external backup unit when new, used as internal HDD in desktop

drive is hardly used, maybe accessed like 3 times a year

but when i moved it to a new desktop build, the drive does not spin and is not detected in bios

swapping sata and power cables with known working ones - no spin

i guess the drive is dead?

i thought it's interesting as it had just sat in the desktop barely accessed and it just dies from moving desktop?