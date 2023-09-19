Been using an old AMD build desktop as as media PC on a 4k Veon TV @1080p.... been ok, was all working fine.

Then I thought I'd throw in my old 1050Ti video card to help it along a bit.....

Picked it up fine, did a Nvidia driver install from their site and thats where it all went wrong.....

TV now keeps going into 4k mode (which it should handle), but the image keeps blacking out every 5s. So I remove the drivers and started again using the Windows drivers.... same issue. Removed video card, went back to onboard video.... same issue.

Factory reset the TV - no change.

Changed HDMI ports and cables. No change.

Plug PC into monitor with video card installed, works perfectly @ 1080p.

In end I built another PC out of parts... install video card. Same thing again. Tried onboard. Same thing.

What the heck is going on ? I know the video card and PC are fine as they work happily with a monitor.

Has this card somehow killed the TV by enabling 4k ?

Even setting display settings to 1080p in Windows (this took forever due to screen blanking out) does nothing.