Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computing4k killed my TV ?

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
12846 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#307107 19-Sep-2023 21:54
Send private message

Been using an old AMD build desktop as as media PC on a 4k Veon TV @1080p.... been ok, was all working fine. 

 

Then I thought I'd throw in my old 1050Ti video card to help it along a bit..... 

 

Picked it up fine, did a Nvidia driver install from their site and thats where it all went wrong..... 

 

TV now keeps going into 4k mode (which it should handle), but the image keeps blacking out every 5s. So I remove the drivers and started again using the Windows drivers.... same issue. Removed video card, went back to onboard video.... same issue. 

 

Factory reset the TV - no change.

 

Changed HDMI ports and cables. No change.

 

Plug PC into monitor with video card installed, works perfectly @ 1080p.

 

In end I built another PC out of parts... install video card. Same thing again. Tried onboard. Same thing.

 

What the heck is going on ? I know the video card and PC are fine as they work happily with a monitor.

 

Has this card somehow killed the TV by enabling 4k ?

 

Even setting display settings to 1080p in Windows (this took forever due to screen blanking out) does nothing.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500, 1050Ti

 

Desktop : Win 11 Pro, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, 1650S

 

I enjoy geeking, gaming (even retro!) and cars.

Create new topic
nzkc
1228 posts

Uber Geek


  #3129554 19-Sep-2023 23:48
Send private message quote this post

PC trying to push a refresh rate your TV cant handle @ 4K?

 

Otherwise I would have said cables - but you say youve switched them and ports. So not sure otherwise.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 