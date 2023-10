I do exactly this. You need a USB-C hub with dual monitor support (about $100-150), two HDMI/Displayport splitters ($15-20 each) and a USB KVM ($30) (Aliexpress prices). That gives you three physical buttons on your desk: one switches monitor 1, one switches monitor 2, and one switches mouse and keyboard. Hell of a mess of cables though.

You can dispense with the HDMI splitters if you're prepared to switch inputs on your monitors, but I think it's worth it to have the convenience of a button press rather than digging through menus.

I originally bought an HDMI KVM, which meant one monitor always followed the keyboard and mouse. This has pros and cons. Ultimately the HDMI functionality stopped working after a year so I used it as a USB KVM only and added a second HDMI splitter. I actually much prefer this as you have total control over each monitor.