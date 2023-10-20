Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Desktop computing "Failed" SSD drive clone
Advice please ...

 

I recently upgraded my main desktop PC - a 2019 vintage medium-spec Wintel build:

 

Intel i7 9700 CPU
32GB DDR4 RAM
Gigabyte Z390 mobo
Two NVMe M2 SSDs
Windows 11 latest

 

The original system drive - a 250GB NVMe M2 - was 90% full, so I cloned it to a new 1TB NVMe M2, using True Image.*

 

The PC rebooted OK, and showed the new 1TB system drive.  All software worked normally.

 

The problem: the HDD LED indicator light was now flashing rapidly and continuously, like a strobe light. This did not happen with the old drive. Very bright and very distracting.  🙁

 

The CPU and SSD run cool (low 20s), and with less than 5% HDD activity at idle. 
Disconnecting from the Internet makes no difference.  
ESET and Malwarebytes scans are negative.

System Properties show no file system errors, but System Properties / Hardware / Events shows:

 

Device settings for SCSI \ Disk&Ven_NVMe&Prod_Samsung_SSD_990\5&bbd7e95&0&000000 were not migrated from previous OS installation due to partial or ambiguous device match.

 

I have used True Image for years and have never had this problem.

 

All expert advice gratefully received.  😐

 

 

 

 *  I tried both Acronis True Image 2021 and the new Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office, with identical results.

 

 

 

 




Sideface

Do you still have the original 250GB NVME SSD plugged into the motherboard, in the same slot? If you did, I'd remove it and test that you could boot from the new NVME SSD without the old drive installed. Last thing you'd want is to format the old NVME and find out that the boot records weren't cloned over, and your computer doesn't boot.

 

As for the LED light, can you remove the HDD cables from the front panel connector on the motherboard?

 

 

 

There is this reddit post about the LED light blinking on a Z390 Aorus Pro. Could be a compatibility issue with the NVME SSD and motherboard.

 

No HDD Activity Light on Z390 Auros Pro : gigabyte (reddit.com)

 
 
 
 

Not an expert here... Could it be a Windows indexing issue?

 

 




How long have you had it running on the new drive?

 

Could be Windows checking things etc. and it may stop after it has finished....



try macrium free clone, i've cloned a lot of ssd <-> nvme drives they just plug and play

Apologies for my slow reply (via my iPhone).  🙄

 

I've been "fighting" this PC all day - and losing.

 

The old SDD appears to be completely dead - I managed to save a little data before it failed, but I now have several days of work ahead of me to reinstall about 20 apps!

 

The good news is that the PC appears to be working normally with the new SSD and Win 11 re-installed.

 

Fortunately, I had backed up most of my lost data.

 

Thank you all for your advice.  🙂




