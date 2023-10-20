Advice please ...

I recently upgraded my main desktop PC - a 2019 vintage medium-spec Wintel build:

Intel i7 9700 CPU

32GB DDR4 RAM

Gigabyte Z390 mobo

Two NVMe M2 SSDs

Windows 11 latest

The original system drive - a 250GB NVMe M2 - was 90% full, so I cloned it to a new 1TB NVMe M2, using True Image.*

The PC rebooted OK, and showed the new 1TB system drive. All software worked normally.

The problem: the HDD LED indicator light was now flashing rapidly and continuously, like a strobe light. This did not happen with the old drive. Very bright and very distracting. 🙁

The CPU and SSD run cool (low 20s), and with less than 5% HDD activity at idle.

Disconnecting from the Internet makes no difference.

ESET and Malwarebytes scans are negative.



System Properties show no file system errors, but System Properties / Hardware / Events shows:

Device settings for SCSI \ Disk&Ven_NVMe&Prod_Samsung_SSD_990\5&bbd7e95&0&000000 were not migrated from previous OS installation due to partial or ambiguous device match.

I have used True Image for years and have never had this problem.





All expert advice gratefully received. 😐

* I tried both Acronis True Image 2021 and the new Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office, with identical results.