#310622 6-Nov-2023 21:43
My 4TB HGST spinning disks are 8 years old, they've been error free but at this age I think it's worth looking to retire them. They're running in a ReFS mirror setup for reliability, which makes them a little slower than a regular disk. I'd quite like to remove spinning disks from my PC to reduce noise and heat, so I reckon it's time for a big SSD. Instead of a mirror I would use backups, mostly cloud these days. I know I could buy a new hard drive, but quieter / cooler would be better.

 

I don't need particularly high performance, I prefer reliability. I have an NVMe SSD disk which runs my OS and performance sensitive data. The disk will mostly store family photos, general documents, backups, the usual. I have a spare NVMe slot in my B550 motherboard.

 

Can anyone recommend a reliable 4TB SSD? NVMe would likely make sense, unless there's a very good reason to go SATA. I'd prefer TLC (3 bits per cell) over QLC (4 bits per cell), it should be more reliable, they tend to be rated for more writes. There's a table of QLC vs TLC disks here. A decent length warranty would be useful. I'd prefer to stay with a decent brand name - I've always used Samsung but their 4TB SSDs are way more expensive than other good brands. I'd probably buy from Amazon US, they're quite a bit cheaper than NZ. Price is a factor, but it's not the primary factor.

 

Suggestions appreciated.

  #3156809 6-Nov-2023 23:20
Crucial P3/P3+ has been my go to for a while. They usually top the price:performance curve while still being decently reliable and having a 5 year warranty. The TBW isn't great compared to other drives.

 

Everything critical I do is backed up 321 so I'm not super concerned about reliability, it's more a quality of life thing than mission critical.

 

I did just have a 1TB Lexar fail recently after 3 years but it was a cheapy.

 
 
 
 

  #3156816 7-Nov-2023 00:33
HGST drives from that era tend to keep on going.  I have a 3 Tbtye HDS723030ALA640 drive in my mother's MythTV box that is showing 105267 power on hours (12 years) and is still fine.

