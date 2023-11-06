My 4TB HGST spinning disks are 8 years old, they've been error free but at this age I think it's worth looking to retire them. They're running in a ReFS mirror setup for reliability, which makes them a little slower than a regular disk. I'd quite like to remove spinning disks from my PC to reduce noise and heat, so I reckon it's time for a big SSD. Instead of a mirror I would use backups, mostly cloud these days. I know I could buy a new hard drive, but quieter / cooler would be better.

I don't need particularly high performance, I prefer reliability. I have an NVMe SSD disk which runs my OS and performance sensitive data. The disk will mostly store family photos, general documents, backups, the usual. I have a spare NVMe slot in my B550 motherboard.

Can anyone recommend a reliable 4TB SSD? NVMe would likely make sense, unless there's a very good reason to go SATA. I'd prefer TLC (3 bits per cell) over QLC (4 bits per cell), it should be more reliable, they tend to be rated for more writes. There's a table of QLC vs TLC disks here. A decent length warranty would be useful. I'd prefer to stay with a decent brand name - I've always used Samsung but their 4TB SSDs are way more expensive than other good brands. I'd probably buy from Amazon US, they're quite a bit cheaper than NZ. Price is a factor, but it's not the primary factor.

Suggestions appreciated.