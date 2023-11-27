I'd appreciate a check on my planned process to move data from a partitioned SSD to a new SSD.

Samsung Magician is reporting that my Samsung 970 evo 512GB M.2 SSD is reporting "critical" status. Fortunately PBTech are giving a refund as it's within the warranty period, so I've purchased an ADATA Legend 850 1TB, which has very high durability ratings - 2000TB vs 300TB.

My current M.2 disk is the OS disk, partitioned with 150GB for OS and 350GB for data. I need to move everything from the old to the new SSD. Here's my plan.

Insert new M.2 SSD into the second motherboard slot. Run Macrium Reflect from the boot USB. Make an image of the disk including all partitions. Write the image to the new disk. Take old M.2 SSD out, move new disk to the other slot. Boot W10.

Will this basic process work ok? Do I need to partition the new SSD in advance? If I need to partition in advance, Windows Disk Management should be ok?