#310868 27-Nov-2023 19:35
I'd appreciate a check on my planned process to move data from a partitioned SSD to a new SSD.

 

Samsung Magician is reporting that my Samsung 970 evo 512GB M.2 SSD is reporting "critical" status. Fortunately PBTech are giving a refund as it's within the warranty period, so I've purchased an ADATA Legend 850 1TB, which has very high durability ratings - 2000TB vs 300TB.

 

My current M.2 disk is the OS disk, partitioned with 150GB for OS and 350GB for data. I need to move everything from the old to the new SSD. Here's my plan.

 

 

 

     

  1. Insert new M.2 SSD into the second motherboard slot.
  2. Run Macrium Reflect from the boot USB.
  3. Make an image of the disk including all partitions.
  4. Write the image to the new disk.
  5. Take old M.2 SSD out, move new disk to the other slot.
  6. Boot W10.

 

 

 

Will this basic process work ok? Do I need to partition the new SSD in advance? If I need to partition in advance, Windows Disk Management should be ok?

  #3164660 27-Nov-2023 19:59
That will work fine.

 

You can straight clone the disk in Macrium, either from Windows or a bootable USB drive if both drives are present.

 

No need to make an image then write it separately.

 

You don't have to do anything in advance, Macrium can see and partition an unallocated disk fine.

 

 

 

If its the same size drive it will just work, if its a bigger drive you can resize the partitions before starting the clone process.



  #3164673 27-Nov-2023 20:07
Thanks SirisLeOsiris, that's useful. I'll do a clone, didn't remember if it had that function. When you say "resize the partitions" that means I can set the size of the partitions on the new disk?

  #3164754 27-Nov-2023 22:42
Yea, you can drag the partitions on one at a time and resize them in the Macrium UI.
Or you can just leave space at the end and use Disk manager to make a new partition in Windows afterwards.

