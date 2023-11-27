I'd appreciate a check on my planned process to move data from a partitioned SSD to a new SSD.
Samsung Magician is reporting that my Samsung 970 evo 512GB M.2 SSD is reporting "critical" status. Fortunately PBTech are giving a refund as it's within the warranty period, so I've purchased an ADATA Legend 850 1TB, which has very high durability ratings - 2000TB vs 300TB.
My current M.2 disk is the OS disk, partitioned with 150GB for OS and 350GB for data. I need to move everything from the old to the new SSD. Here's my plan.
- Insert new M.2 SSD into the second motherboard slot.
- Run Macrium Reflect from the boot USB.
- Make an image of the disk including all partitions.
- Write the image to the new disk.
- Take old M.2 SSD out, move new disk to the other slot.
- Boot W10.
Will this basic process work ok? Do I need to partition the new SSD in advance? If I need to partition in advance, Windows Disk Management should be ok?