I would lean toward the Gigabyte if it was me.



The inbuilt Bluetooth and Wifi is just nice to have and not needing to use an expansion slot on, like you would with the ASUS.

The Gigabyte also has a USB C port in the back IO and 2 x display ports instead of ASUS VGA port.

ASUS board can take slight higher OC ram but I think the Gigabyte is still in a good spot with what it can offer can take more ram, including having 4 slots vs 2 slots.



ASUS DDR5 8000(OC)

Gigabyte Support for DDR5 7600(O.C.)

not the biggest difference.



ASUS is able to take 2 additional sizes with m.2 slots if that matters, while Gigabyte just with a standard.

On if either board are any good, no clue, did a quick search for reviews but nothing popped up for me for exact models.