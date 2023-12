Hi,

In response to a data breach at 23andMe, Ancestry have implemented two-step verification.

I've set this up in the manner I am accustomed to, send me a verification code via email.

But I've just read the instructions and I was confused by what I saw....

If you sign in with Apple or Google, no Ancestry verification code is needed. Link your account with Apple or Google, or follow the steps below to turn on two-step verification.

How does an Apple or Google login make you as secure as 2SV?