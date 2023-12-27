I would say best legit outlet is Paradigm PC's $140.37. Free shipping.

Last time I got one via them it was a boxed scratch card one.

They might be drop-shipped direct from from wholesaler so could be a wait over holiday period. Could contact them and find out.

Noel Leeming might price match - "New Zealand retailer website product offers will be considered where the product meets all relevant criteria"

"Legit" status unknown - Tradme

I got my last one (July) from seller 'yurix'. I wont link direct but its easy to find currently at $98.90

Paid via ping (credit card) and get trademe 30days buyer protection.

They seem to be either operating on low margin/high turnover or issuing OEM type subscription keys. The key gets emailed to you in a couple of days per description.

I'm not endorsing them just advising I haven't had any issues and they seem to have done a large number of sales with minimal negative feedback.