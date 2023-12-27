Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingAny 365 Family Deals Around?
networkn

Networkn
30251 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#311235 27-Dec-2023 09:08
Expiry snuck up on me! Most inconvenient!

mailmarshall
294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3175721 27-Dec-2023 10:47
I got one from JB when they had Black Friday - $145 but its now $162, which is still $17 off the normal price.

 
 
 
 

NightStalker
294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3175723 27-Dec-2023 11:02
I would say best legit outlet is Paradigm PC's $140.37.  Free shipping. 
Last time I got one via them it was a boxed scratch card one.

 

They might be drop-shipped direct from from wholesaler so could be a wait over holiday period.   Could contact them and find out.

 

Noel Leeming might price match - "New Zealand retailer website product offers will be considered where the product meets all    relevant criteria"

 

 

 

 

 

"Legit" status unknown - Tradme
I got my last one (July) from seller 'yurix'.  I wont link direct but its easy to find currently at $98.90
Paid via ping (credit card) and get trademe 30days buyer protection.
They seem to be either operating on low margin/high turnover or issuing OEM type subscription keys. The key gets emailed to you in a couple of days per description.

 

I'm not endorsing them just advising I haven't had any issues and they seem to have done a large number of sales with minimal negative feedback.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

networkn

Networkn
30251 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175747 27-Dec-2023 11:54
Yeah the TM guy feels a bit sketchy. He has the same thing listed at two different prices and is selling Windows Server 2022 for $90, no chance that's legitimately sourced, though subscriptions are harder to 'cheat'.

 

Having said that, I paid $109 last year for my family pack, and $99 seems a great deal and I likely get it very soon....

 

 



Wakrak
1425 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175753 27-Dec-2023 13:23
Would this work in NZ?

 

Buy Microsoft 6GQ-01143 license Microsoft Office - SaveOnIT.com.au

 

A$106 for digital 
Microsoft 365 Family 6 Users 1 Year $99 + $16.50 Delivery + Surcharge @ SaveOnIT - OzBargain

networkn

Networkn
30251 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175758 27-Dec-2023 14:09
worked perfectly THANKS

