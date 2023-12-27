Expiry snuck up on me! Most inconvenient!
I would say best legit outlet is Paradigm PC's $140.37. Free shipping.
Last time I got one via them it was a boxed scratch card one.
They might be drop-shipped direct from from wholesaler so could be a wait over holiday period. Could contact them and find out.
Noel Leeming might price match - "New Zealand retailer website product offers will be considered where the product meets all relevant criteria"
"Legit" status unknown - Tradme
I got my last one (July) from seller 'yurix'. I wont link direct but its easy to find currently at $98.90
Paid via ping (credit card) and get trademe 30days buyer protection.
They seem to be either operating on low margin/high turnover or issuing OEM type subscription keys. The key gets emailed to you in a couple of days per description.
I'm not endorsing them just advising I haven't had any issues and they seem to have done a large number of sales with minimal negative feedback.
Yeah the TM guy feels a bit sketchy. He has the same thing listed at two different prices and is selling Windows Server 2022 for $90, no chance that's legitimately sourced, though subscriptions are harder to 'cheat'.
Having said that, I paid $109 last year for my family pack, and $99 seems a great deal and I likely get it very soon....
Would this work in NZ?
Buy Microsoft 6GQ-01143 license Microsoft Office - SaveOnIT.com.au
A$106 for digital
Microsoft 365 Family 6 Users 1 Year $99 + $16.50 Delivery + Surcharge @ SaveOnIT - OzBargain
worked perfectly THANKS