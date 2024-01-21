Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingI have currently have 6 Chrome tabs open, Task Manager tells me I have 38, why?
Finch

2816 posts

Uber Geek


#311497 21-Jan-2024 13:12
Hi there,


 


I'm just checking Task Manager and it says I have 38 Google Chrome Tabs (Apps?) open, which is using a chunk of ram.


On Chrome itself, I only have 6 tabs open currently.


 


Why is this happening, and how can I stop it?


Thanks!

Bung
5520 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3184769 21-Jan-2024 13:49
How many Chrome windows do you have? The other tabs may be in a different window.

 
 
 
 

Oblivian
6969 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3184770 21-Jan-2024 13:52
You can't?.

It's multi threading and processes (handles logins, plugins and account sync as well as tabs) pleasing everyone who wants speeeeeed.

So it opens lots of threads/processes ready, and sleeps your inert tabs etc.


And scripts if you have FB open will chew a lot.

rscole86
4783 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3184771 21-Jan-2024 13:53
Does Windows task manager also report add-ons/extensions as individual instances of Chrome?



Oblivian
6969 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3184777 21-Jan-2024 14:08
Selecting chrome and going shift-esc appears to suggest yes.

gzt

gzt
15354 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3184782 21-Jan-2024 14:19
Chrome > More Tools > Task Manager

.. shows the relationships between pages/extensions and process memory use

ANglEAUT
1974 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3184894 21-Jan-2024 20:09
Maybe this?

 

There's an option in Chrome's settings to leave it running in the background if any apps or extensions require it

 

 




