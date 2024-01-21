Hi there,
I'm just checking Task Manager and it says I have 38 Google Chrome Tabs (Apps?) open, which is using a chunk of ram.
On Chrome itself, I only have 6 tabs open currently.
Why is this happening, and how can I stop it?
Thanks!
How many Chrome windows do you have? The other tabs may be in a different window.
Selecting chrome and going shift-esc appears to suggest yes.
Maybe this?
There's an option in Chrome's settings to leave it running in the background if any apps or extensions require it
