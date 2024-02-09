The warranty terms are pretty clear. I don't think this contravenes any NZ consumer law. As long as it's in good repair, at least the same as your original one, then not seeing the issue.

6. Microsoft’s Responsibility

(a) If Microsoft determines that the Microsoft Product malfunctioned under Normal Use

Conditions during the warranty period due to a defect in materials or workmanship,

Microsoft will (at its option) repair or replace it or the defective part, or refund the

purchase price in exchange for the return of the Microsoft Product, unless a mandatory

provision of your local law provides otherwise. Goods presented for repair may be

replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished

parts may be used to repair the goods. Repair facilities and spare parts may not be

available. When replacing the unit, Microsoft may use either the same unit model or, if

unavailable, the model nearest to the original model’s form, functionality, performance,

and color, in Microsoft’s sole discretion. The Microsoft Product or all parts of your

Microsoft Product that Microsoft has replaced become Microsoft’s property.