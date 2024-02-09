Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing: RMA'd a Windows Surface and received a replacement which likely isn't brand new
#311721 9-Feb-2024 14:03
Recently sent back a dead Surface Pro 8 to a well known, mostly online, electronics and technology retailer. Warranty was almost up, so we were relieved that at least we could still get it fixed/replaced without cost. Two and a half weeks later I get an email saying that it had been totally replaced. (Interestingly, when I asked, for my own interest, what the issue with the device had been, the reply was "Unfortunately this service report is with Microsoft, which we can't typically request for."). Courier turns up today, and I open the outer box, to find the original Surface packaging I had sent the device back in, and inside was a fresh clean looking tablet, wrapped in the original paper sheath thing I had sent it back in. So, clearly not a brand new device. How can they do this? 

 

 

 

So, if this is a used/floor model, what is to say it might have issues in a few months, but which time we have no recourse to return it?

 

 

 

I'm emailing them of course, but interested to hear others similar thoughts and experiences. Thanks!

woodson
  #3192880 9-Feb-2024 14:29
The warranty terms are pretty clear.  I don't think this contravenes any NZ consumer law. As long as it's in good repair, at least the same as your original one, then not seeing the issue.    

 

6. Microsoft’s Responsibility
(a) If Microsoft determines that the Microsoft Product malfunctioned under Normal Use
Conditions during the warranty period due to a defect in materials or workmanship,
Microsoft will (at its option) repair or replace it or the defective part, or refund the
purchase price in exchange for the return of the Microsoft Product, unless a mandatory
provision of your local law provides otherwise. Goods presented for repair may be
replaced by refurbished goods of the same type rather than being repaired. Refurbished
parts may be used to repair the goods. Repair facilities and spare parts may not be
available. When replacing the unit, Microsoft may use either the same unit model or, if
unavailable, the model nearest to the original model’s form, functionality, performance,
and color, in Microsoft’s sole discretion. The Microsoft Product or all parts of your
Microsoft Product that Microsoft has replaced become Microsoft’s property.




  #3192881 9-Feb-2024 14:31
Is there an issue with the replacement item?

 

You advise did the replacement was a "fresh clean looking tablet".

 

Unfortunately the CGA doesn't go into if refurbishment is acceptable as a replacement of the product.

 

Information on your rights for CGA:

 

https://comcom.govt.nz/consumers/dealing-with-typical-situations/returns-and-refunds

 

https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/assets/PDFs/booklet-your-consumer-rights-products.pdf

 

If a product has a minor fault, the retailer can choose to repair the item, replace it, or refund your money.

 

But if a product has a major fault, it’s your choice whether you get a replacement or refund.
A major fault means a reasonable consumer wouldn't have bought the product if they'd known about the problem.

 

Unless the Surface model has a known major fault, I assume the retailer is within their rights to offer a replacement, due to its age,
I would say refurbishment of same or better quality fits within the spirit of the CGA.

 

Edit:

 

This is not legal advice and I am not a lawyer, It would be good to know other prespectives though, it could be worth talking to your local CAB.

 

https://www.cab.org.nz/search/tag:%22Fair+Trading+Act+and+Consumer+Guarantees+Act%22

 

 

 

 

  #3192884 9-Feb-2024 14:36
If this a consumer purchase the options are lay with the purchaser. MSFT either directly or through their reseller cannot contract out of NZ law. In this the section 23 of the CGA



  #3192885 9-Feb-2024 14:41
Was is a substantial fault or failure?

  #3192893 9-Feb-2024 15:04
Thanks for all the replies, and links. 

  #3192895 9-Feb-2024 15:08
  #3192899 9-Feb-2024 15:16
Correct - warranty was nearly at an end when the device went kaputt and was RMA's. In the email the retailer sent informing me that it was being replaced they state "The items warranty is still valid from the original purchase date." - which is neither here no there now, as the warranty period is over.

 

 

 

Maybe everything will be fine, but I just find it rather irking that an item like this with a hefty price tag, dies and is replaced with who knows what (floor model/refurb?).

