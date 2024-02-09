Recently sent back a dead Surface Pro 8 to a well known, mostly online, electronics and technology retailer. Warranty was almost up, so we were relieved that at least we could still get it fixed/replaced without cost. Two and a half weeks later I get an email saying that it had been totally replaced. (Interestingly, when I asked, for my own interest, what the issue with the device had been, the reply was "Unfortunately this service report is with Microsoft, which we can't typically request for."). Courier turns up today, and I open the outer box, to find the original Surface packaging I had sent the device back in, and inside was a fresh clean looking tablet, wrapped in the original paper sheath thing I had sent it back in. So, clearly not a brand new device. How can they do this?
So, if this is a used/floor model, what is to say it might have issues in a few months, but which time we have no recourse to return it?
I'm emailing them of course, but interested to hear others similar thoughts and experiences. Thanks!