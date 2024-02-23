Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Monitor arms for 34" monitors - advice and recommendations
jonathan18

#311879 23-Feb-2024 09:22
I have a stand-up desk which is working well, but the problem is when I'm standing I need my monitor to be higher than the original stand allows; I also want the ability to bring the screen closer to me but keep the desk area clear. So I'm looking for a monitor arm such as this one...

 

 

...but I've found most max out at a 32" screen and I've got a 34" ultra-wide. 

 

I'm thinking that this 32" restriction won't be an issue with a 34", as it's probably the height that would be more of a limiting factor; so, as long as the weight restriction is met I should be ok with one that works with 32" screens - am I on the right track here?

 

And does anyone have any recommendations for a decent quality but affordable arm (and with hidden cable management), say under $100?

 

Many thanks.

Andib
  #3198971 23-Feb-2024 09:44
It doesn't meet your under $100 budget but I personally use this arm and it has no issues holding my Dell 34", I went through several cheaper arms all which in one way or another couldn't support the bigger monitors correctly.

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MOALCK0066/Loctek-Premium-Mount-17-34-Single-Monitor-Ergonomi

 
 
 
 

jonathan18

  #3198976 23-Feb-2024 10:01
Thanks - wow, that is a big boy! (both in terms of weight limit and price.) I get the need not to skimp as I really don't want it sagging, and I guess if I need to spend well north of $100 I'll consider it! In the title it refers to a min weight of 9kg - is that really an issue? (ie, will it be sprung to manage the heavier loads so not adequately control a screen lighter than that?). I'm not 100% sure of the weight of my monitor as I've not found it included in specs (it's just the standard 34" Xiaomi), but the figures I've seen are it's definitely less than 9kg.

nztim
  #3198994 23-Feb-2024 10:38
FYI under $100 is below vendor buy

 

Don't skimp this




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



richms
  #3199007 23-Feb-2024 11:02
Have you looked at dicksmith/kogan? I got my arms from them, quite cheap compared with local places.

 

Monitor arms have to be one of the biggest ripoffs, right up there with TV brackets.

 

This looks ok https://www.kogan.com/nz/buy/kogan-full-motion-heavy-duty-gas-spring-single-mount-for-17-43-monitor-kogan/

 

 




Richard rich.ms

Andib
  #3199009 23-Feb-2024 11:05
jonathan18:

 

In the title it refers to a min weight of 9kg - is that really an issue? (ie, will it be sprung to manage the heavier loads so not adequately control a screen lighter than that?)

 

 

 

 

In short yes. I used this with a 27" and while it works it is prone to moving easily if knocked where as the 34" needs a bit of effort to move the screen.

Jase2985
  #3199201 23-Feb-2024 16:38
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MOABRA1184/Brateck-Lumi-LDT48-C012-17-32-Pole-Mounted-Gas-Spr 

 

i have a dual arm version of this, and it was fine with a 34in ultrawide monitor that weighed 8.5kg. I replaced that with a different ultrawide, which was lighter and had to lessen the gas strut in it.

 

I liked it as you were able to lift the whole arm up of the desk by about a foot, which gave you more space under it.

 

 

andrew75
  #3199238 23-Feb-2024 18:32
I have a Fellows Reflex on my 34" ultrawide.  I like it, have it in grommet installation with the base right out at the right side of the monitor arm fully extended. 

 

Not as easily moveable as a gas arm but zero sag.

 

https://www.elive.co.nz/product/fellowes-reflex-single-monitor-arm-black-8502501



jonathan18

  #3199477 24-Feb-2024 13:27
Thanks, all, for the feedback and ideas; it persuaded me to not go too cheap (but agree the prices can get kinda crazy) - and even better a GZ member had a dual monitor arm for sale well under the RRP - I'd been thinking about also mounting the laptop on the arm, so this way for an additional $33 for the laptop bracket I'm all sorted.

 

For reference, the Xiaomi 34" ultra-widescreen monitor is just over 6kg without the OEM stand, so well under the 9kg limit of many arms including the one I've gone with; I'm also not worried about it being larger than the 32" upper limit of the arm (width isn't an issue with only one screen, and the height of a 34" ultra-widescreen is about the same as a 27" 16:9.

