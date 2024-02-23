I have a stand-up desk which is working well, but the problem is when I'm standing I need my monitor to be higher than the original stand allows; I also want the ability to bring the screen closer to me but keep the desk area clear. So I'm looking for a monitor arm such as this one...

...but I've found most max out at a 32" screen and I've got a 34" ultra-wide.

I'm thinking that this 32" restriction won't be an issue with a 34", as it's probably the height that would be more of a limiting factor; so, as long as the weight restriction is met I should be ok with one that works with 32" screens - am I on the right track here?

And does anyone have any recommendations for a decent quality but affordable arm (and with hidden cable management), say under $100?

Many thanks.