Can you help me troubleshoot this?

My Windows PC has been running well for 2+ years, now it's suffering terrible slowdowns and occasionally turns itself off.

At first I suspected the H.2 nvme drive that Windows is installed on, so I ran checkdisk on it, it fixed a few things - didn't help. Reinstalled Windows - didn't help. Reseated the RAM - didn't help.

Then it finally dawned on me to check the temperatures inside the PC and look at that, the CPU is running at 95C and all the fans are pretty much on max, even under basically no load. Turns out that's pretty much the maximum the Ryzen 7 3700x can handle. So I cleaned the fans, looked at the water-cooling (I had to take it out to see its model - Corsair H80iv2), installed the Corsair software and it says the pump is running? So what's the problem? Can anything else have gone wrong?

I see the watercooler reports 65C when the CPU sits at 95C - should that be closer? How do I know if there's something wrong with the watercooler? Or do I need new thermal paste? (Looked pretty brittle when I took the water cooler off)

Anything else I could try? Thanks for your help!