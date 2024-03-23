My current PC is Gigabyte Z97 hd3 and i5 processor (purchased 2013) using windows 10 - I plan to use existing Fractal Design PC case and 480GB SSD

I have a budget of $1500(flexible) I need advise what Mother board / processor to choose ? My main use of PC is for Internet browsing/downloads , some very basic photo & video editing (4k images) using photoshop elements and Premiere Elements

Currently looking at Gigabyte Z790 AORUS MASTER X and intel processor (which one to choose? )

Do I need a graphics card for 4k images?

How much memory would you recommend for video editing?

I am after value for money rather than fastest PC

Thanks in advance