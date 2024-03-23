Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#312176 23-Mar-2024 20:55
My current PC is Gigabyte Z97 hd3 and i5 processor (purchased 2013) using windows 10 - I plan to use existing Fractal Design PC case and 480GB SSD
I have a budget of $1500(flexible) I need advise what Mother board / processor to choose ? My main use of PC is for Internet browsing/downloads , some very basic photo & video editing (4k images) using photoshop elements and Premiere Elements
Currently looking at Gigabyte Z790 AORUS MASTER X and intel processor (which one to choose? )
Do I need a graphics card for 4k images?
How much memory would you recommend for video editing?

 

I am after value for money rather than fastest PC

 

Thanks in advance

  #3209980 23-Mar-2024 21:53
Wow that motherboard is way more than you need for your use case!

 

 

 

Rough indication of what parts to use either AMD or Intel at several price points, so mix and match

 

https://pyronic.al/ 

 

 

 

You might want to consider 32GB RAM if you do 4K video editing.

 

Look out for easter sales from PBtech, computer lounge etc




