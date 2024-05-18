Morgenmuffel:

Ok my computer was made around 2012ish and i have always just upgraded the OS (from Vista) since than, never actually done a clean install(although I have cloned the drive on to a new one a few times)

I noticed that my add/remove programs had around 400 invalid entries in it, mainly linking to programs that were on various deceased secondary harddrives.

also noticed that a lot of these date back a number of years

If i do decide to bite the bullet, what are things i should copy to a backup partition (obviously emails, music, and browser passwords) and where would i find my windows key, as i am pretty sure that even if i could find my Vista key it probably wouldn't work to let me upgrade