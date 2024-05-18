Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Reinstall windows how do i find my key? and what bits should i save for backup
Morgenmuffel

631 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#312803 18-May-2024 16:59
Ok my computer was made around 2012ish and i have always just upgraded the OS (from Vista) since than, never actually done a clean install(although I have cloned the drive on to a new one a few times)

 

I noticed that my add/remove programs had around 400 invalid entries in it, mainly linking to programs that were on various deceased secondary harddrives.

 

also noticed that a lot of these date back a number of years

 

 

 

If i do decide to bite the bullet, what are things i should copy to a backup partition (obviously emails, music, and browser passwords) and where would i find my windows key, as i am pretty sure that even if i could find my Vista key it probably wouldn't work to let me upgrade

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




'We love to buy books because we believe we’re buying the time to read them.' WARREN ZEVON

robjg63
4087 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3232170 18-May-2024 17:22
I have done a lot of 'clean installs' on old windows machines over the last few years.

 

Often from older versions previously installed to clean newer versions.

 

I can't recall the last time it asked me for a key. It usually just works it out and activates once installed and connected to the internet.

 

You will likely see that it says something like 'activated with digital licence' if you look under 'Settings > Update & Security > Activation'.

 

In which case you should be ok just to do a clean install.

 

 

 

I used to use 'magic jelly bean key finder' https://www.magicaljellybean.com/keyfinder/ - there is a paid and free version. The free version finds pretty much every key (inc windows).

 

Might be usefull to run that and see what keys it finds - just as a backup.

 

I assume you have an SSD drive now for your system drive? If not, install one. Your PC will fly after that!

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link).
lxsw20
3515 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3232173 18-May-2024 17:27
What version of Windows? If it's 10 or 11 you won't need the key and can just use the built in reset feature - https://nordvpn.com/blog/how-to-factory-reset-windows-10/

 

 

 

You'd probably be best to just copy your whole user profile. 

SepticSceptic
2158 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3232250 18-May-2024 22:25
Don't forget Web browser bookmarks...

Document folder.

Sometimes useful info is hidden in the AppData folder under your user profile.

Just don't biff your original HDD post install.
There will be something that you've forgotten to migrate.

Usually some obscure app that runs without being installed, and did some really useful "thing",
that you can't quite recall...



mattwnz
20047 posts

Uber Geek


  #3232252 19-May-2024 00:16
Were they all free windows upgrades over that time? I seem to recall that Vista wasn't entitled to a free upgrade from windows 7, as I recall having to buy it. So did you purchase a windows 7 license and key?
I think after win 7 , people could usually then upgrade from win 7 (and 8) up to windows 10 for free during the period they allowed this.  Although my memory is a bit foggy on this.

gehenna
8437 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3232270 19-May-2024 09:15
These guys will love you Buy it for life: Durable, Quality, Practical (reddit.com) 

ANglEAUT
2295 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3232783 20-May-2024 19:12
These days, it's a digital license burnt into the BIOS. In some PC's you can actually view the digital key.

 

First hit on Google also says you can run thisPowerShell script: "(Get-WmiObject -query 'select * from SoftwareLicensingService').OA3xOriginalProductKey"

 

 

 

SepticSceptic:

 

  • Don't forget Web browser bookmarks...
  • Document folder.
  • Sometimes useful info is hidden in the AppData folder under your user profile.
  • Just don't biff your original HDD post install.

...

 

  • Most browsers these days can sync tot he cloud using an account. If you are signed in, check what is being synchronised.
  • My Desktop,My Documents, My Pictures & My Videos. Also check if you maybe have an orphaned OneDrive folder
  • ... AppData ...
  • If you are installing onto a new drive, absolutely keep the original drive until you are satisfied everything is copied across. If you are installing onto the old drive, you can still "save the original drive" by creating a virtual hard drive image (.VHDX) onto external storage. You could possibly also boot this VHDX as a VM
  • Do you remember making any specific Registry Tweaks? WinAero is a great utility for setting some of those annoying things in a fresh install
  • During the install process, turn off as much telemetry as you can
  • Consider doing an "offline" / "disconnected" install if you don't want to use your Microsoft account.

     

    • PS Your Windows license might be tied to this account & you will be required to log in afterwards to activate. Only one way to find out.

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

trig42
5798 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3232784 20-May-2024 19:15
It's either attached to the BIOS (though a 2012 PC may be too old?), or attached to your Windows login, so long as you've logged in with a Microsoft Account.

 

If you open activation, and it tells you it's activated with a digital license, you should be good to reinstall.



fearandloathing
499 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3232789 20-May-2024 19:37
Buy a suitable SSD, this will likely be a  nice upgrade. Install windows onto your new drive. You can copy your old data off the legacy drive as required.

gehenna
8437 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233041 21-May-2024 14:16
I remember the first SSD upgrade I put in my machine back in the day.  It was a night and day difference.  For a long time, SSD was the best bang for buck upgrade I recommended to friends and family.

nztim
3705 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3233045 21-May-2024 14:27
gehenna:

 

I remember the first SSD upgrade I put in my machine back in the day.  It was a night and day difference.  For a long time, SSD was the best bang for buck upgrade I recommended to friends and family.

 

 

SSD got me 2-3 years more out of my Elitebook 8470P

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

