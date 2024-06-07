kiwifidget

I've had a Criterion computer desk for close to 30 years (I cant believe I said that out loud).

One castor fell off years ago and its propped up on the right back corner with a small wooden block.

I like the separate keyboard/mouse shelf that slides in and out under the main desktop, but the love stops there.

It's done its dash and I'm ready for something better.

I can fit up to 1500mm wide, and 800mm deep.

I need room for 2*24" monitors.

Most desks I see online seem to have nowhere to position a desktop computer (oxymoron coz that thing has to go underneath).

Nothing more than a flat surface with legs.

Secretlab do a nice one but $$$$$$$$$.

What sort of desk do you find the best?