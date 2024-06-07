Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop hardware minus the top ie a desk.
kiwifidget

3359 posts

#315018 7-Jun-2024 21:17
I've had a Criterion computer desk for close to 30 years (I cant believe I said that out loud).

 

One castor fell off years ago and its propped up on the right back corner with a small wooden block.

 

I like the separate keyboard/mouse shelf that slides in and out under the main desktop, but the love stops there.

 

It's done its dash and I'm ready for something better.

 

I can fit up to 1500mm wide, and 800mm deep.

 

I need room for 2*24" monitors. 

 

Most desks I see online seem to have nowhere to position a desktop computer (oxymoron coz that thing has to go underneath).

 

Nothing more than a flat surface with legs.

 

Secretlab do a nice one but $$$$$$$$$. 

 

What sort of desk do you find the best?




Dynamic
3830 posts

  #3245852 8-Jun-2024 05:14
If you get something with a timber top, consider looking for something with a 20mm thick top at a minimum and buy an 'under desk pc mount', attached using 18-20mm wood screws.  For a little more strength, attach a small piece of plywood (the dimensions of the base of the PC mount) with No More Nails under the desk to allow you to use longer screws.




kiwifidget

3359 posts

  #3245862 8-Jun-2024 08:03
Dynamic:

 

If you get something with a timber top, consider looking for something with a 20mm thick top at a minimum and buy an 'under desk pc mount', attached using 18-20mm wood screws.  For a little more strength, attach a small piece of plywood (the dimensions of the base of the PC mount) with No More Nails under the desk to allow you to use longer screws.

 

 

That sounds like the voice of experience. 😀




Dynamic
3830 posts

  #3245884 8-Jun-2024 09:11
lol yes. We’ve largely got sit/stand desks at the office with twin screens, and moving the PC underneath gives a lot more desk space.

I’ve got something similar to the Lumi XC-7 at home supporting my gaming tower case. It’s a little fiddly to get the computer in and out when I need to get inside the case.

At work we have a couple of different models but the one I prefer is similar to the FlexiSpot CH1 which is notably simpler to get the computer in and out of, IMHO.




