Can't get full 2560x1440 resolution
#315229 24-Jun-2024 14:12
Hi everyone,

 

On my Windows 11 machine (HP EliteBook 850 G7) I previously had two 1920x1200 displays, and all was well. They have both recently failed, being around 15 years old, and have been replaced with one 1920x1080 and one 2560x1440. I'm struggling to make them both work at full resolution.

 

  • Both displays are connected via an HP G5 dock, which claims to support two displays at "QHD" (I believe this is 2560x1440) under DisplayPort 1.2, or three at 1.3 or higher. I can't find any information about the laptop's DisplayPort version, but I'd imagine that it's at least 1.2.
  • With both connected to the dock with DisplayPort, they both run at 1920x1080 and Windows doesn't show a 2560x1440 option (it does have a rather strange 1280x1440 option though).
  • If I disconnect the smaller one, then 2560x1440 shows up and works correctly.
  • If I connect the small one again, then the larger one drops back down to 1920x1080.
  • The specs for the laptop say nothing more than "Supports resolutions up to 4K at 60 Hz via DisplayPort".
  • The specs for the i7-10710U CPU say that resolutions up to 4096x2304 are supported, with up to three displays.
  • I also tried using HDMI instead of DisplayPort: connecting the larger display to the dock resulted in the same issues as with DisplayPort. Connecting it to the laptop's own HDMI port resulted in it disabling the smaller screen (which was still connected to the dock). I'm not familiar enough with Windows to figure out how to enable it again - can anyone help there?
  • I don't use the laptop's built-in screen at all, and have the lid closed during normal operation.
  • I've updated the Intel GPU drivers to the latest version.

Any ideas what's going wrong here and what else I could try?

  #3252533 24-Jun-2024 14:20
No help sorry, but I have come across this before with graphics cards.
When mixing different size monitors some of the larger resolutions are not available until the smaller monitor is disconnected. Then disappear again when smaller monitor is reconnected.

 
 
 
 

  #3252536 24-Jun-2024 14:24
I get the feeling you're hitting some cap do it's limiting the amount of display options as it incapable of driving.

Could be cables, could be the dock itself. Could also be the port as well on the laptop that you are using (USB-C 3.1x2 would only be 10gbps where that thunderbolt 3 port you have could be up to 40gbps).

I would try and actual thunderbolt dock with the displays but again could be your cables and it could be how you're setting it up.

Edit: networkn's reply is likely the answer and it does support my initial theory (thunderbolt docks forever)




  #3252537 24-Jun-2024 14:24
I believe I have seen something with this.

 

 

 

See if this applies? 

 

 

 

https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06575423

 

 

 

I have a feeling enabling that, turns down the speed of ethernet from 1gbps to 100mbps or something like that. There isn't enough bandwidth for high res screens and everything else full noise. 



  #3252538 24-Jun-2024 14:28
Are you extending or mirroring? Mirroring will always use a smaller resolution. Extending will use the native resolution for each monitor.




  #3252540 24-Jun-2024 14:30
Thanks all. It's extended, not mirrored. That BIOS setting looks promising :)

 

I've gone home for the day but I'll test that first thing in the morning.

  #3252549 24-Jun-2024 14:40
Have seen this before and had to reduce the displays down even tho the pixel count was less than a 4k 60Hz 4:4:4 monitor would use and that worked fine on it. In the end a different dock without all the USB ports and network and other stuff on it was able to work ok with the 2 1440p screens at 60Hz.




  #3252642 24-Jun-2024 16:27
networkn:

 

I believe I have seen something with this.

 

 

 

See if this applies? 

 

 

 

https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06575423

 

 

 

I have a feeling enabling that, turns down the speed of ethernet from 1gbps to 100mbps or something like that. There isn't enough bandwidth for high res screens and everything else full noise. 

 

 

Agree with this as well.



  #3252795 24-Jun-2024 20:59
Behodar:

 

  • ... I don't use the laptop's built-in screen at all, and have the lid closed during normal operation. ...

 

I've run into this issue with 2 external monitors & the laptop screen in use. The built-in graphics card simply is not powerful enough to dive 3 screens at higher resolutions. I would seriously hope that your laptop can drive two screens at the same time at the very least.

 

Maybe run CPU-Z and see if you can get more info about the "Intel UHD" graphics card?




  #3252829 24-Jun-2024 21:49
What happens if you use the HDMI port on the side of the laptop for one of the monitors?

  #3252863 25-Jun-2024 07:26
huckster:

 

What happens if you use the HDMI port on the side of the laptop for one of the monitors?

 

 

Refer to bullet #7 in my original post :)

  #3252871 25-Jun-2024 08:10
Behodar:

 

Thanks all. It's extended, not mirrored. That BIOS setting looks promising :)

 

I've gone home for the day but I'll test that first thing in the morning.

 

 

Bingo! That's resolved it. Thank you very much!

  #3252910 25-Jun-2024 10:43
It’s almost always not enough usb-c bandwidth, rather than the GPU not able to drive the display. Unfortunately most laptops don’t bother with high speed usb-c for docks, you can still use a combination of other plugs to get it working but it’s a pain for cables if you move too much.

If you want full usb3 speeds again try one monitor on the laptops’s hdmi plug and use intel’s control panel to turn on both screens.

  #3252952 25-Jun-2025 11:38
SpartanVXL: If you want full usb3 speeds again try one monitor on the laptops’s hdmi plug and use intel’s control panel to turn on both screens.

 

Thanks, but I'm going to leave it alone. I only have a keyboard, mouse, webcam and headset plugged in so I don't expect to run into any USB bandwidth issues. I suspect none of them support USB3 anyway.

