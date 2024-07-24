It might be of interest to anyone running intel 13th or 14th gen.

Keep an eye out for a new bios update for 600-series and 700-series motherboards after mid-August as motherboard manufacturers will have to validate Intels new microcode for their motherboards.

Direct from intel

Based on extensive analysis of Intel Core 13th/14th Gen desktop processors returned to us due to instability issues, we have determined that elevated operating voltage is causing instability issues in some 13th/14th Gen desktop processors. Our analysis of returned processors confirms that the elevated operating voltage is stemming from a microcode algorithm resulting in incorrect voltage requests to the processor. Intel is delivering a microcode patch which addresses the root cause of exposure to elevated voltages. We are continuing validation to ensure that scenarios of instability reported to Intel regarding its Core 13th/14th Gen desktop processors are addressed. Intel is currently targeting mid-August for patch release to partners following full validation. Intel is committed to making this right with our customers, and we continue asking any customers currently experiencing instability issues on their Intel Core 13th/14th Gen desktop processors reach out to Intel Customer Support for further assistance. https://community.intel.com/t5/Processors/July-2024-Update-on-Instability-Reports-on-Intel-Core-13th-and/m-p/1617113

Techpowerup with some additional written context:

Wccftech with a timeline of articles on how the issue came into the public spotlight.

https://wccftech.com/intel-official-response-14th-13th-gen-cpu-instability-elevated-operating-voltages-root-cause-microcode-patch-in-august/

GN with a video