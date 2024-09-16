A NAS makes a lot of sense for a variety of reasons. It gives you a variety of use cases as well as offering redundancy.

It really comes down to whether you want an appliance or a hobby. Either way buy something with an intel processor so you get Quicksync for hardware transcoding.

If you want an appliance buy an intel 4 bay synology. You get software raid 5 (it uses a parity drive so N-1 storage with the ability to deal with a single drive failure) as well as a rich software ecosystem that largely just works. It's a decent investment but then you can forget about it for the next 5-10 years.

If you want a hobby then building your own NAS is good fun and can save you money. There's a ton of different options out there for hardware and software but if I was starting again I'd be inclined to go for a Jonsbo N2/N3/N4 case with an MATX motherboard. There's a great variety of chinese motherboard/cpu combos from the likes of Erying and Toptonwhich have 6-8 sata ports, a PCIE slot and a variety of CPUs. Cores are more important for a NAS than speed. If you run lots of containers and a VMs they get chewed up fast.

If you go the hobby route there's a variety of OS/hypervisors available from commercial and reasonably slick (unRAID, which I use) to free and harder work (Proxmox, Truenas etc).

Incidentally there are containers available for both Backblaze and Crashplan. They let you backup from a NAS to the private versions of Crashplan and Backblaze. I use the backblaze one for my critical files like photos. It's ok but a bit flaky. I get around that by restarting the container on a schedule.

Either way NAScompares is a great resource.

https://nascompares.com/