Technofreak

#316118 18-Sep-2024 08:17
Until a few days ago I could edit Excel files in my Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. 

 

Now I keep getting this banner at the top of the screen, "This account does not allow editing on your device. For an account with full access conact your organisation about your subscription plan".

 

I am using the latest verion of Excel from the Play Store.

 

Have Microsoft made any changes recently? I am overseas at the moment, could my IP address be affecting this?

 

I have a couple of saved files which I need to edit but right now I can't. Most frustrating.

 

Any ideas on a fix for this?

 

TIA.




Gordy7
  #3283393 18-Sep-2024 08:39
Maybe if you upload your Excel file to One Drive and use the free Microsoft Excel...

 

 




Gordy

 

Technofreak

  #3283400 18-Sep-2024 09:02
Thanks, but I need to use it offline. Plus it used to work. I really need it working as it used to.




networkn
Networkn
  #3283402 18-Sep-2024 09:06
What subscription do you have for Excel on your Ipad? I'd login and check your license assignment. 

 

It may just require an online re-activation.

 

 

 

 



ANglEAUT
#3283404 18-Sep-2024 09:13
networkn:

 

It may just require an online re-activation.

 

Correct. Click File > Office Account > & check if your Microsoft account is signed in.




Technofreak

  #3283405 18-Sep-2024 09:15
networkn:

 

What subscription do you have for Excel on your Ipad? I'd login and check your license assignment. 

 

It may just require an online re-activation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

iPad, 🤑 wash your mouth out, lad. 😉

 

I'll give that a try. It's worked OK from when I bought the S6 new about 4 years ago. Why the change now?




wellygary
  #3283410 18-Sep-2024 09:28
"I am using the latest verion of Excel from the Play Store."

 

For the longest time MSoft have had a "10 inch rule"

 

- which meant that you could do everything for free on a smaller tablet, but on a larger one you require a paying 365 subscription...

 

Maybe when you updated to the latest version it was triggered into the "pay me money" mode by detecting you tablet it large 

 

 

Technofreak

  #3283412 18-Sep-2024 09:45
ANglEAUT:

 

networkn:

 

It may just require an online re-activation.

 

Correct. Click File > Office Account > & check if your Microsoft account is signed in.

 

 

I don't see Office Account when I click File. However when I click File there is a button at the bottom left labelled Office Apps. If I click that I see a list of my apps. There I can see the subscription includes Excel and it says I can view create and edit them.

 

I am operating on a family account.

 

When I click on my login it asks if I want to sign out. Therefore I must be signed in.

 

The same problem is occurring on my other tablet a Samsung Tab A9. This started at the same time as my S6. 

 

This has only happened since I've been overseas which makes me think it's something to do with that. Hmmmm.




Technofreak

  #3283413 18-Sep-2024 09:47
wellygary:

 

"I am using the latest verion of Excel from the Play Store."

 

For the longest time MSoft have had a "10 inch rule"

 

- which meant that you could do everything for free on a smaller tablet, but on a larger one you require a paying 365 subscription...

 

Maybe when you updated to the latest version it was triggered into the "pay me money" mode by detecting you tablet it large 

 

 

 

 

Yep, that happened when I bought the S6. That's when I went to the "Family subscription ".




CYaBro
  #3283451 18-Sep-2024 10:49
Try signing out and in again on the device/s that aren't working.




Technofreak

  #3283458 18-Sep-2024 11:00
I think I've got it sorted. Even though I was shown as logged in I logged out, to log back in. When I went to log back in that account was no longer available showing.

 

I had to re add the account. That seems to have fixed it. 

 

I had to drop what I was doing right after l re added the account so I didn't have time to check properly but the message I previously had about checking my subscription wasn't present.

 

Very weird this happened at the same time on two devices. 




networkn
Networkn
  #3283468 18-Sep-2024 11:31
Wondering if MS detected a suspicious login or potentially new location and forced re-authentication?

Technofreak

  #3283581 18-Sep-2024 15:39
networkn:

 

Wondering if MS detected a suspicious login or potentially new location and forced re-authentication?

 

 

I wondered the same thing. However my work account was still there. It was just my personal account that has the subscription that was missing. 




Yetti92
  #3284071 19-Sep-2024 15:47
Technofreak:

 

Until a few days ago I could edit Excel files in my Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. 

 

Now I keep getting this banner at the top of the screen, "This account does not allow editing on your device. For an account with full access conact your organisation about your subscription plan".

 

I am using the latest verion of Excel from the Play Store.

 

Have Microsoft made any changes recently? I am overseas at the moment, could my IP address be affecting this?

 

I have a couple of saved files which I need to edit but right now I can't. Most frustrating.

 

Any ideas on a fix for this?

 

TIA.

 

 

 

 

We have 4 of these tablets also at work and they have all done the same thing in the past few days with Excel. They are sitting with our IT specialist to fix them as it kept not letting us log into our company 365 subscription also. Works on all PCs and laptops fine. I will be interested to know if the fixes listed here work also. Sounds like a bug. 

