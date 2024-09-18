Technofreak:

Until a few days ago I could edit Excel files in my Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.

Now I keep getting this banner at the top of the screen, "This account does not allow editing on your device. For an account with full access conact your organisation about your subscription plan".

I am using the latest verion of Excel from the Play Store.

Have Microsoft made any changes recently? I am overseas at the moment, could my IP address be affecting this?

I have a couple of saved files which I need to edit but right now I can't. Most frustrating.

Any ideas on a fix for this?

TIA.