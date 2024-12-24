Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingGaming (and school) computer - Build or Buy?
duckDecoy

877 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#318191 24-Dec-2024 12:22
Send private message

We need to get a gaming / school computer for a member of the household.

 

The first thing we want to get an idea around is whether its better to build one from scratch (we have no donor parts) or just buy one. 

 

Will we get it significantly cheaper (or alternatively more bang for our buck) if we build it ourselves, or do the computer shops get wholesale prices on components so it won't work out being worth the effort.   Is building one tricky for a complete novice and/or young teenager, and perhaps related is it easy to damage something while installing it making the risk on us bricking something outweigh the upsides.

 

Total novice, so bear that in mind.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Stu1
1752 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3324177 24-Dec-2024 13:10
Send private message

It’s a great project to build your own, it was actually pretty easy to actually build. The hard part is deciding on parts. The team on here are amazing I got excellent advice. We looked at purchasing one but didn’t get everything we wanted spec wise. Highly recommend to diy as a project. We sourced parts mainly from pb tech sales and Amazon AU. Just to add my son was 12 at the time great learning experience



cddt
1521 posts

Uber Geek


  #3324184 24-Dec-2024 13:41
Send private message

Depends entirely on the young person involved. Building a PC is a hobby, and as such he may run into problems even before the first boot. Could be a great learning experience, or not if he would prefer just to purchase the tool without assembly required. 

 

You won't save a huge amount by building it yourself. Maybe 5-10%. 

 

If you do decide to build it yourselves, then as always I recommend checking out www.pyronic.al for suggested builds at different price points (NZ pricing and availability). 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

SpartanVXL
1290 posts

Uber Geek


  #3324224 24-Dec-2024 14:52
Send private message

By picking your own parts you avoid pre-built ‘whatever’ parts they put in aside from the main specs you see e.g. 750W power supply, ok what model?

It may not be any cheaper nowadays but it avoids having to buy something you’re not entirely sure on.



Qazzy03
469 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3324226 24-Dec-2024 14:53
Send private message

It is always cheaper to do DIY builds however it always carries a certain amount of risk putting it together.

 

Youtube is a wonderful resource that basically teaches you how to do it.

 

Pricing between a prebuilt, custom and DIY can be pretty variable. You may need to reach out to computer shops to see if they have a fixed price build option or if it is variable .

 

Easiest would be to know budget min and max and the specs or what the pc needs to do.

 

The smaller your budget the more I would personally recommend DIY, this is because prebuilds try and offload the cheapest RAM, power supply, SSD and Motherboard.

 

Tbh, building a gaming PC is very expensive and is not something I recommend going for if bang for buck is your priority.

 

However budget builds can be done, if you are okay with compromises, I.e last generation parts or 2nd hand.

Earbanean
925 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3324228 24-Dec-2024 15:04
Send private message

Doesn't a school computer really need to be a laptop?  If so, then build not an option.

OldGeek
883 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3324358 25-Dec-2024 10:12
Send private message

Not mentioned by previous responders is that with a build-your-own you are on your own when you first power it up, and your rights in respect of warrantees and the CGA are fractured over the various hardware vendors for the components bought.

 

I recommend a ready-built PC as a first computer.  If there are any issues with hardware or software (assuming an OS is pre-installed) you are covered by a single warrantee or the CGA with the retailer you bought it from.  You can then open the case and understand the component parts of the hardware - power supply, case, motherboard, disk storage, memory, CPU, accessory boards etc. You may well replace some components, or in future years use your experience with this PC to build your own replacement.  However I would only ever recommend build-your-own if there is a specific reason why this is needed.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q

SpartanVXL
1290 posts

Uber Geek


  #3324377 25-Dec-2024 11:35
Send private message

The best option is to to make a list and get someone to build it for you :)

It is usually the most expensive option, and you’re generally restricted to what the shop has in stock, but at least you get what you want, plus warranty on the whole pc.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
Qazzy03
469 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3324385 25-Dec-2024 12:37
Send private message

OldGeek: You may well replace some components, or in future years use your experience with this PC to build your own replacement. 

 

 

This is assuming the prebuilt is using standard parts.

 

Prebuilds from HP, Dell etc can use proprietary parts meaning that replacements can be impossible 

duckDecoy

877 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3324406 25-Dec-2024 15:30
Send private message

Thanks for the contributions everyone, and based on the comments I think we'll go down the purchase route. 

 

Someone mentioned computer lounge (perhaps in a different thread), so below is a link to their "Core" series.  Does anyone think any of these stand out as a good buy?

 

https://computerlounge.co.nz/collections/core-series-gaming-pc?sort_by=price-ascending

 

Budget would probably top out at $2500, but I could be talked into going higher if someone had a good reason.   The purpose is mainly for teenager gaming and some school work.  I'd like it to last as long as possible rather starting super budget than needing to upgrade down the line.

 

Aside: Most models have 1Tb SSD, could this be too small?

SpartanVXL
1290 posts

Uber Geek


  #3324409 25-Dec-2024 15:57
Send private message

duckDecoy:

Thanks for the contributions everyone, and based on the comments I think we'll go down the purchase route. 


Someone mentioned computer lounge (perhaps in a different thread), so below is a link to their "Core" series.  Does anyone think any of these stand out as a good buy?


https://computerlounge.co.nz/collections/core-series-gaming-pc?sort_by=price-ascending


Budget would probably top out at $2500, but I could be talked into going higher if someone had a good reason.   The purpose is mainly for teenager gaming and some school work.  I'd like it to last as long as possible rather starting super budget than needing to upgrade down the line.


Aside: Most models have 1Tb SSD, could this be too small?



As a quick tip, if you get a solid platform for cpu+mobo+ram then it will last longer with GPU upgrades over time. Conversely it means you will have less to spend on gpu which may mean lower settings.

Storage is generally very easy to add, if not nvme at least sata ssd.

Jase2985
13428 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3324410 25-Dec-2024 16:00
Send private message

Can you please state if the $2500 includes Monitor, Keyboard and mouse and anything else, or is it just for the PC case and hardware?

 

 

 

32GB of ram would be where you are looking given you dont want to upgrade in the future. Id look at AMD as at least the platform will be round a little while longer

 

1TB is fine for most things, and you would get 4-5 games installed on it along with other software/files before it starts to become full. I recommend having a second drive for games to be installed on, this way its separate from everything else

 

 

 

This one looks ok, would prefer a 4070 in it though.

 

https://computerlounge.co.nz/products/yukon-rtx-4060-ti-ryzen-5-7600x-gaming-pc 

duckDecoy

877 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3324411 25-Dec-2024 16:06
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

Can you please state if the $2500 includes Monitor, Keyboard and mouse and anything else, or is it just for the PC case and hardware?

 

 

Just the PC, we already have a monitor and keyboard and a mouse.

SpartanVXL
1290 posts

Uber Geek


  #3324414 25-Dec-2024 16:20
Send private message

duckDecoy:

Jase2985:


Can you please state if the $2500 includes Monitor, Keyboard and mouse and anything else, or is it just for the PC case and hardware?



Just the PC, we already have a monitor and keyboard and a mouse.



Do you know what resolution and refresh rate the monitor is?

GPU usually depends on target output and type of games you play

duckDecoy

877 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3324420 25-Dec-2024 16:38
Send private message

SpartanVXL: 

Do you know what resolution and refresh rate the monitor is?

GPU usually depends on target output and type of games you play

 

Its pretty crappy, its basically this one except the curved model (couldn't find a link for the curved model)

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/veon-27-inch-monitor/R2827699.html

 

Says 75Hz

 

 

 

I assume this monitor will be replaced by the teen as they save up, so I should assume that it will be a good one eventually.    If you have any tips on a good monitor that would be really helpful.

Qazzy03
469 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3324422 25-Dec-2024 16:49
Send private message

Pb tech have a custom build option and are only charging $109 for the put together.
Which is reasonable imo.

I have put together something on the low mid range but has extra ram and a hdd for storage.

You can play with the parts.


https://www.pbtech.co.nz/build/60710

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright