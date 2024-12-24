We need to get a gaming / school computer for a member of the household.

The first thing we want to get an idea around is whether its better to build one from scratch (we have no donor parts) or just buy one.

Will we get it significantly cheaper (or alternatively more bang for our buck) if we build it ourselves, or do the computer shops get wholesale prices on components so it won't work out being worth the effort. Is building one tricky for a complete novice and/or young teenager, and perhaps related is it easy to damage something while installing it making the risk on us bricking something outweigh the upsides.

Total novice, so bear that in mind.