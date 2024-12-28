My son's buying a gaming PC; initially he'd looked at buying locally but has now found a better-value one from an online store called VenX (https://venx.co.nz/).

As I've never heard of it, and it doesn't appear to be a substantial operation, I want to check that it's fully legit. Has anyone here come across this company - either as a customer or heard about it from others?

I've done a bit of digging: No address details on their website which is somewhat sus, but they do have their company registration number which confirms they've been around for about three years (plus indicates they're located in Upper Hutt). The name on that (Bipin Gaspar) also matches that mentioned on the website. There are Google reviews; they're 100% positive but also are only from the past five or so months. They have a social media presence (eg Facebook)...

Overall, it does look legit - I assume it's a small operation running out of someone's own house - but thought it's worth asking here. TIA.