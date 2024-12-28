Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingVenX Computing - anyone have experience or heard of/about this retailer?
#318220 28-Dec-2024 07:10
My son's buying a gaming PC; initially he'd looked at buying locally but has now found a better-value one from an online store called VenX (https://venx.co.nz/). 

 

As I've never heard of it, and it doesn't appear to be a substantial operation, I want to check that it's fully legit. Has anyone here come across this company - either as a customer or heard about it from others?

 

I've done a bit of digging: No address details on their website which is somewhat sus, but they do have their company registration number which confirms they've been around for about three years (plus indicates they're located in Upper Hutt). The name on that (Bipin Gaspar) also matches that mentioned on the website. There are Google reviews; they're 100% positive but also are only from the past five or so months. They have a social media presence (eg Facebook)...

 

Overall, it does look legit - I assume it's a small operation running out of someone's own house - but thought it's worth asking here. TIA.

 

 

  #3325199 28-Dec-2024 07:29
I have not heard of it. 

 

The domain was registered in July 2023. The registrant's contact address is residential in Wainuiomata, Wellington. 

 

I would approach with caution - if you do decide to proceed, do not pay until you have the items as described in hand. If possible pay with a credit card, but I suspect they will not be set up to take this payment method. 

 

There's a thread on GP where someone paid a small local outfit to build a custom PC and never saw a cent of his money again, despite debt collectors, liquidators, court judgements: https://www.gpforums.co.nz/skunkworx-computers-or-skamworx-computers-t529679.html




  #3325201 28-Dec-2024 07:43
Thanks for that additional info. Yeah, it's that kind of situation I want my son to be able to avoid.

I did check payment options and they do accept credit/debit cards, as I agree paying cash wouldn't be an acceptable option.

  #3325220 28-Dec-2024 09:39
Hey Jonathan it’s Gaspar here, thanks for the interest in purchasing from VenX, just wanted to clarify few things here. We been in the market for a long time and GST registered since 2021, currently residing at 2/1003 Fergusson Drive Upper Hutt. Pickup is allowed from Wellington as well.

Feel free to give us a call if you have any questions :).



  #3325575 28-Dec-2024 19:21
Thanks for the post, @BGaspar. Good to read everything's above board, but I suggest it would be a good idea to add a physical address to your website on the 'Contact' page, as the absence of this is often read as a sign of a non-legit website. 

 

My son's since spoken to Bipin and was happy with what he heard, and so has since ordered the computer - very much looking for to it arriving. I'll post back on here with his initial impressions once it arrives and has been used for it a bit, as it'll provide at least one more data point for others in a similar position to my son.

  #3325742 29-Dec-2024 10:17
Thanks @Jonathan appreciate the purchase and looking forward to your follow up post once it arrives, we used to have the pickup location in the contact page but we removed as we relocated, but will add the location again thanks for pointing that out.

Happy New Year in advance
Team VenX

