Corsair HX750 is fine. 5070ti is in the sweet spot right now for how much card you get for the $. It will later be the super models that refresh the line in a year or so.



Take your pick, but go for the 5700x3d if you want a quick boost to min fps and mmo or strategy game performance. Otherwise you’ll need to move to am5 which may be better value in a year or two if they release another x3d sku.



Forgot to mention, ram performance still helps with x3d, try to have 3600MHz memory if you can. Also check SoC voltage if you do as some motherboard can overvolt the SoC at 3600MHz profiles, it should be in the 1.1-1.15v range.



If you have 3000/3200MHz no biggie, dont bother and save the money for ddr5 when you upgrade later.