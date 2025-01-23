Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Just had a near miss with my PC
#318494 23-Jan-2025 23:46
Yesterday, my PC had a BSoD with the message DPC_WATCHDOG_VIOLATION while doing some heavy duty graphical stuff. I have a 2TB M2 SSD running from a PCIE x4 add-on card, and after rebooting, I went into BIOS and noticed the 2TB SSD was absent. I have a spare 512GB M2 SSD that I use in a USB enclosure, which I slotted into the PCIE card, and it detected as normal in BIOS and Windows.

 

I proceeded to put the 2TB M2 SSD into one of my mobo's built-in M2 slots normally occupied by a 1TB M2 SSD, and the PC didn't POST. Reverted back to the 1TB M2, still didn't POST. Left it switched off for about half an hour, and the PC managed to spring back to life. It's possibly due to overheating, though I've set my PC to beep if the temps are over the safe limit, so it's probably not the CPU. I've made sure to clean out the dust too. Power-cycling the PC might also have helped, where the PC is unplugged and the power button is held down for about 10 seconds.

 

As it stands, I've put the 2TB M2 into the USB enclosure, and it's running just fine though not the most convenient option. I put all the HDDs & SSDs through SeaTools' usual short tests, and they all tested just fine. CrystalDisk also says everything's hunky dory.

 

I suspect either the PCIE add-on card might be iffy (even though the 512GB M2 works on it), or it's the mobo's PCIE slot.




"I regret to say that we of the F.B.I. are powerless to act in cases of oral-genital intimacy, unless it has in some way obstructed interstate commerce." — J. Edgar Hoover

"Create a society that values material things above all else. Strip it of industry. Raise taxes for the poor and reduce them for the rich and for corporations. Prop up failed financial institutions with public money. Ask for more tax, while vastly reducing public services. Put adverts everywhere, regardless of people's ability to afford the things they advertise. Allow the cost of food and housing to eclipse people's ability to pay for them. Light blue touch paper." — Andrew Maxwell

  #3334970 24-Jan-2025 07:07
Odd. m.2 SSDs can overheat quite easily, especially without a heatsink and ideally a fan moving air over that heatsink, though I'm not sure if that would cause this behaviour.

 
 
 
 

  #3335249 24-Jan-2025 16:07
timmmay:

 

Odd. m.2 SSDs can overheat quite easily, especially without a heatsink and ideally a fan moving air over that heatsink, though I'm not sure if that would cause this behaviour.

 

 

My 2TB has a passive heatsink, and it's still functioning, at least on the surface of it. I may carry out a long diagnostic test to be on the safe side.




"I regret to say that we of the F.B.I. are powerless to act in cases of oral-genital intimacy, unless it has in some way obstructed interstate commerce." — J. Edgar Hoover

"Create a society that values material things above all else. Strip it of industry. Raise taxes for the poor and reduce them for the rich and for corporations. Prop up failed financial institutions with public money. Ask for more tax, while vastly reducing public services. Put adverts everywhere, regardless of people's ability to afford the things they advertise. Allow the cost of food and housing to eclipse people's ability to pay for them. Light blue touch paper." — Andrew Maxwell

  #3335319 24-Jan-2025 18:38
If it overheated it will show up in SMART.

 

if it’s convenient try a bios reset and test again.



  #3335323 24-Jan-2025 18:50
SpartanVXL:

 

If it overheated it will show up in SMART.

 

if it’s convenient try a bios reset and test again.

 

 

SMART data on all drives report OK. I'm ordering a new M.2 to PCIE adapter to further narrow it down.




"I regret to say that we of the F.B.I. are powerless to act in cases of oral-genital intimacy, unless it has in some way obstructed interstate commerce." — J. Edgar Hoover

"Create a society that values material things above all else. Strip it of industry. Raise taxes for the poor and reduce them for the rich and for corporations. Prop up failed financial institutions with public money. Ask for more tax, while vastly reducing public services. Put adverts everywhere, regardless of people's ability to afford the things they advertise. Allow the cost of food and housing to eclipse people's ability to pay for them. Light blue touch paper." — Andrew Maxwell

  #3335463 25-Jan-2025 00:14
PCIe to M.2 adapters are extremely simple hardware.  They just extend the PCIe pins up from the motherboard and rearrange them onto the M.2 pins - passive circuitry only.  PCIe uses self clocked serial protocols that are not affected by being extended like that (unless the card does it badly wrong and gets noise into the signal).  I used to run a PCIe x1 DVB-T2 8 tuner card extended about a metre using a USB 3 cable to carry the PCIe signals, and it worked fine.  So it is unlikely that the PCIe to M.2 card is faulty.  Worries about bus extender and adapter cards stem from all the problems with using them with parallel signal busses such as PCI or DRAM, where the timing of each signal has to be exactly the same.  The PCIe self clocked serial signals are completely different and there are no such worries about extending them.  People have run them for tens of metres without problems.

  #3343081 15-Feb-2025 03:10
Just bought a new NVMe to PCIE 4x adapter, and so far it's working as normal, after weeks of running the 2TB NVMe off USB3.0. So at this stage it might be the old PCIE card that's iffy.




"I regret to say that we of the F.B.I. are powerless to act in cases of oral-genital intimacy, unless it has in some way obstructed interstate commerce." — J. Edgar Hoover

"Create a society that values material things above all else. Strip it of industry. Raise taxes for the poor and reduce them for the rich and for corporations. Prop up failed financial institutions with public money. Ask for more tax, while vastly reducing public services. Put adverts everywhere, regardless of people's ability to afford the things they advertise. Allow the cost of food and housing to eclipse people's ability to pay for them. Light blue touch paper." — Andrew Maxwell

  #3343084 15-Feb-2025 07:36
I would make sure you have a backup of the data on the 2tb just incase it’s on its way out and it never comes back to life.



  #3343256 15-Feb-2025 21:08
Shoes2468:

 

I would make sure you have a backup of the data on the 2tb just incase it’s on its way out and it never comes back to life.

 

 

I already have other volumes for that. If I haven't already mentioned so, the 2TB SSD & its SMART status tested as normal in SeaTools. Temperature monitor reports all is normal, even under load.




"I regret to say that we of the F.B.I. are powerless to act in cases of oral-genital intimacy, unless it has in some way obstructed interstate commerce." — J. Edgar Hoover

"Create a society that values material things above all else. Strip it of industry. Raise taxes for the poor and reduce them for the rich and for corporations. Prop up failed financial institutions with public money. Ask for more tax, while vastly reducing public services. Put adverts everywhere, regardless of people's ability to afford the things they advertise. Allow the cost of food and housing to eclipse people's ability to pay for them. Light blue touch paper." — Andrew Maxwell

  #3343384 16-Feb-2025 13:33
I have had some of my cheap SSDs do this with heavy write workloads as they couldn't handle it with their small buffer of the non-junk flash storage. Power cycle and they would come back to life and amazingly enough appear to not have lost any data.




Richard rich.ms

