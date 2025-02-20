Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingThe Xiaomi G34WQi 34" monitor
rb99

3401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318781 20-Feb-2025 13:55
Send private message

Just wondering if anyone has any thoughts about the above. Have I think seen comments here about previous 34" Xiaomi models, but not this (?). Its cheap and magazine reviews are impressed for the price. Thought I'd ask here as well.




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

Create new topic
caffynz
257 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3344905 20-Feb-2025 14:10
Send private message

The reviews on PB Tech are positive. 
I had a friend who has one.

 

Almost bought one myself but got the AOC 34" curved monitor instead (can't remember why - maybe on special?) 

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
rb99

3401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3344906 20-Feb-2025 14:15
Send private message

Don't know about the AOC, but the Xiaomi was $100 cheaper till last Friday, so hopefully it'll do that again.




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

caffynz
257 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3344913 20-Feb-2025 14:41
Send private message

I've had the AOC since 2023 so my point re cost doesn't apply now - just mentioning that's why I swayed towards the AOC :) 
I would have bought the Xiaomi, as like I said, friend very happy with it, and reviews are good. It's a good price. 



rb99

3401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3344961 20-Feb-2025 14:43
Send private message

Thanks. I might well succumb to temptation, but will try to wait to see if the price drops again.




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

SpartanVXL
1260 posts

Uber Geek


  #3344985 20-Feb-2025 16:00
Send private message

If you’re just after a widescreen VA panel then it fits the bill. I wouldn’t get it for it’s HDR capability or the high refresh rate for gaming, it appears to ghost heavily past 120Hz. It has a neat side by side and picture in picture mode if you have two inputs you want to use simultaneously.

rb99

3401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3345010 20-Feb-2025 16:42
Send private message

Its just a general use monitor with a decent bit of real estate. Not into gaming. It (might) be a replacement for a 34" monitor that has decided to do absolutely nothing except turn on and off (shows zero on screen, just changes to a bit less black with power).




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

Tinkerisk
4168 posts

Uber Geek


  #3345167 21-Feb-2025 01:52
Send private message

rb99:

 

Just wondering if anyone has any thoughts about the above. Have I think seen comments here about previous 34" Xiaomi models, but not this (?). Its cheap and magazine reviews are impressed for the price. Thought I'd ask here as well.

 

 

I've owned this model since November. I'm very happy with it and use it as a generalist (not for gaming) and to avoid having too many displays on my desk. As I use a separate sound system and a separate USB hub anyway, it fulfils my requirements perfectly. I bought it for 200€ (365NZD) including shipping and taxes directly from xiaomi during a promotion. At the beginning you are searching for the mouse cursor, but you quickly get used to it. 😁




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: 12 RU HA server cluster, 0.1 PB storage on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter



rb99

3401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3345179 21-Feb-2025 07:57
Send private message

Thanks. Sounds promising. Also, its dropped by $100 overnight (as has the LG34WR50QK and no doubt others as well...)




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13707 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3345207 21-Feb-2025 09:37
Send private message

I have the Xiaomi monitor, love it. For the price, it had what I wanted. 

 

Love another one to fill my desk :D

 

I use it for work and gaming primarily.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

rb99

3401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3345265 21-Feb-2025 12:42
Send private message

Just ordered one.




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13707 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3345275 21-Feb-2025 13:10
Send private message

Be sure to go through the settings menus to tweak things :) 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

rb99

3401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3345277 21-Feb-2025 13:15
Send private message

Not sure I'd know what to tweak...




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

DamageInc
536 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3345422 21-Feb-2025 19:53
Send private message

This might be a silly question, but would I have to check my work laptops capable resolution before purchasing one of these? Or is it plug n play and the laptop adjusts its screen to suit?




Pop! OS

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13707 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3345496 21-Feb-2025 21:56
Send private message

If its a laptop from last few years, you should be fine.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

SpartanVXL
1260 posts

Uber Geek


  #3345517 22-Feb-2025 08:43
Send private message

Check what version of displayport it supports. A fair number of Dell laptops only support 1.2 over the usb-c port which won’t get you the high refresh rate. If you don’t really care about that then yes, it will work.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright