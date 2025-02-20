Just wondering if anyone has any thoughts about the above. Have I think seen comments here about previous 34" Xiaomi models, but not this (?). Its cheap and magazine reviews are impressed for the price. Thought I'd ask here as well.
The reviews on PB Tech are positive.
I had a friend who has one.
Almost bought one myself but got the AOC 34" curved monitor instead (can't remember why - maybe on special?)
Don't know about the AOC, but the Xiaomi was $100 cheaper till last Friday, so hopefully it'll do that again.
I've had the AOC since 2023 so my point re cost doesn't apply now - just mentioning that's why I swayed towards the AOC :)
I would have bought the Xiaomi, as like I said, friend very happy with it, and reviews are good. It's a good price.
Thanks. I might well succumb to temptation, but will try to wait to see if the price drops again.
If you’re just after a widescreen VA panel then it fits the bill. I wouldn’t get it for it’s HDR capability or the high refresh rate for gaming, it appears to ghost heavily past 120Hz. It has a neat side by side and picture in picture mode if you have two inputs you want to use simultaneously.
Its just a general use monitor with a decent bit of real estate. Not into gaming. It (might) be a replacement for a 34" monitor that has decided to do absolutely nothing except turn on and off (shows zero on screen, just changes to a bit less black with power).
rb99:
I've owned this model since November. I'm very happy with it and use it as a generalist (not for gaming) and to avoid having too many displays on my desk. As I use a separate sound system and a separate USB hub anyway, it fulfils my requirements perfectly. I bought it for 200€ (365NZD) including shipping and taxes directly from xiaomi during a promotion. At the beginning you are searching for the mouse cursor, but you quickly get used to it. 😁
Thanks. Sounds promising. Also, its dropped by $100 overnight (as has the LG34WR50QK and no doubt others as well...)
I have the Xiaomi monitor, love it. For the price, it had what I wanted.
Love another one to fill my desk :D
I use it for work and gaming primarily.
Just ordered one.
Be sure to go through the settings menus to tweak things :)
Not sure I'd know what to tweak...
This might be a silly question, but would I have to check my work laptops capable resolution before purchasing one of these? Or is it plug n play and the laptop adjusts its screen to suit?
If its a laptop from last few years, you should be fine.
Check what version of displayport it supports. A fair number of Dell laptops only support 1.2 over the usb-c port which won’t get you the high refresh rate. If you don’t really care about that then yes, it will work.