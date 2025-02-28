Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Synology DS1819+ Ram upgrade. 2666 MT/s sticks, Configured to 2133 MT/s (vs 2400 expectation)
#318876 28-Feb-2025 19:12
I have just upgraded the Ram in my NAS from a 4 GB 2666 non-ECC single stick, to 2x 16GB ECC sticks

OWC brand via amazon USA, as reasonably priced ECC ram is hard to come by in this part of the world.

SSH'ed in to check the ECC was working (and it is yay), but noticed that the ram is connecting at 2133 MT/s. Is this something to be concerned about? Assume there is no way to fix without changing the ram again (hard to justify that cost if this is passable).

 

 

 

 

 

root@NAS:~# dmidecode -t memory
# dmidecode 3.2
Getting SMBIOS data from sysfs.
SMBIOS 2.8 present.

 

Handle 0x0014, DMI type 16, 23 bytes
Physical Memory Array
        Location: System Board Or Motherboard
        Use: System Memory
        Error Correction Type: Single-bit ECC
        Maximum Capacity: 32 GB
        Error Information Handle: No Error
        Number Of Devices: 2

 

Handle 0x0015, DMI type 17, 40 bytes
Memory Device
        Array Handle: 0x0014
        Error Information Handle: No Error
        Total Width: 72 bits
        Data Width: 64 bits
        Size: 16384 MB
        Form Factor: SODIMM
        Set: None
        Locator: DIMM0
        Bank Locator: BANK 1
        Type: DDR4
        Type Detail: Synchronous
        Speed: 2666 MT/s
        Manufacturer: 0000
        Serial Number: 002770CD
        Asset Tag: 01
        Part Number:
        Rank: 2
        Configured Memory Speed: 2133 MT/s
        Minimum Voltage: 1.2 V
        Maximum Voltage: 1.2 V
        Configured Voltage: 1.2 V

 

Handle 0x0016, DMI type 17, 40 bytes
Memory Device
        Array Handle: 0x0014
        Error Information Handle: No Error
        Total Width: 72 bits
        Data Width: 64 bits
        Size: 16384 MB
        Form Factor: SODIMM
        Set: None
        Locator: DIMM1
        Bank Locator: BANK 0
        Type: DDR4
        Type Detail: Synchronous
        Speed: 2666 MT/s
        Manufacturer: 0000
        Serial Number: 00276E3B
        Asset Tag: 02
        Part Number:
        Rank: 2
        Configured Memory Speed: 2133 MT/s
        Minimum Voltage: 1.2 V
        Maximum Voltage: 1.2 V
        Configured Voltage: 1.2 V

 

root@NAS:~#

  #3348775 28-Feb-2025 19:35
Specs say a C3538 processor, which specifies DDR4 2133 memory, so I'd say you're good.

 
 
 
 

  #3348782 28-Feb-2025 20:20
Thanks. Perfect.

