I have just upgraded the Ram in my NAS from a 4 GB 2666 non-ECC single stick, to 2x 16GB ECC sticks



OWC brand via amazon USA, as reasonably priced ECC ram is hard to come by in this part of the world.



SSH'ed in to check the ECC was working (and it is yay), but noticed that the ram is connecting at 2133 MT/s. Is this something to be concerned about? Assume there is no way to fix without changing the ram again (hard to justify that cost if this is passable).

root@NAS:~# dmidecode -t memory

# dmidecode 3.2

Getting SMBIOS data from sysfs.

SMBIOS 2.8 present.

Handle 0x0014, DMI type 16, 23 bytes

Physical Memory Array

Location: System Board Or Motherboard

Use: System Memory

Error Correction Type: Single-bit ECC

Maximum Capacity: 32 GB

Error Information Handle: No Error

Number Of Devices: 2

Handle 0x0015, DMI type 17, 40 bytes

Memory Device

Array Handle: 0x0014

Error Information Handle: No Error

Total Width: 72 bits

Data Width: 64 bits

Size: 16384 MB

Form Factor: SODIMM

Set: None

Locator: DIMM0

Bank Locator: BANK 1

Type: DDR4

Type Detail: Synchronous

Speed: 2666 MT/s

Manufacturer: 0000

Serial Number: 002770CD

Asset Tag: 01

Part Number:

Rank: 2

Configured Memory Speed: 2133 MT/s

Minimum Voltage: 1.2 V

Maximum Voltage: 1.2 V

Configured Voltage: 1.2 V

Handle 0x0016, DMI type 17, 40 bytes

Memory Device

Array Handle: 0x0014

Error Information Handle: No Error

Total Width: 72 bits

Data Width: 64 bits

Size: 16384 MB

Form Factor: SODIMM

Set: None

Locator: DIMM1

Bank Locator: BANK 0

Type: DDR4

Type Detail: Synchronous

Speed: 2666 MT/s

Manufacturer: 0000

Serial Number: 00276E3B

Asset Tag: 02

Part Number:

Rank: 2

Configured Memory Speed: 2133 MT/s

Minimum Voltage: 1.2 V

Maximum Voltage: 1.2 V

Configured Voltage: 1.2 V

root@NAS:~#