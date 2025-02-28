I have just upgraded the Ram in my NAS from a 4 GB 2666 non-ECC single stick, to 2x 16GB ECC sticks
OWC brand via amazon USA, as reasonably priced ECC ram is hard to come by in this part of the world.
SSH'ed in to check the ECC was working (and it is yay), but noticed that the ram is connecting at 2133 MT/s. Is this something to be concerned about? Assume there is no way to fix without changing the ram again (hard to justify that cost if this is passable).
root@NAS:~# dmidecode -t memory
# dmidecode 3.2
Getting SMBIOS data from sysfs.
SMBIOS 2.8 present.
Handle 0x0014, DMI type 16, 23 bytes
Physical Memory Array
Location: System Board Or Motherboard
Use: System Memory
Error Correction Type: Single-bit ECC
Maximum Capacity: 32 GB
Error Information Handle: No Error
Number Of Devices: 2
Handle 0x0015, DMI type 17, 40 bytes
Memory Device
Array Handle: 0x0014
Error Information Handle: No Error
Total Width: 72 bits
Data Width: 64 bits
Size: 16384 MB
Form Factor: SODIMM
Set: None
Locator: DIMM0
Bank Locator: BANK 1
Type: DDR4
Type Detail: Synchronous
Speed: 2666 MT/s
Manufacturer: 0000
Serial Number: 002770CD
Asset Tag: 01
Part Number:
Rank: 2
Configured Memory Speed: 2133 MT/s
Minimum Voltage: 1.2 V
Maximum Voltage: 1.2 V
Configured Voltage: 1.2 V
Handle 0x0016, DMI type 17, 40 bytes
Memory Device
Array Handle: 0x0014
Error Information Handle: No Error
Total Width: 72 bits
Data Width: 64 bits
Size: 16384 MB
Form Factor: SODIMM
Set: None
Locator: DIMM1
Bank Locator: BANK 0
Type: DDR4
Type Detail: Synchronous
Speed: 2666 MT/s
Manufacturer: 0000
Serial Number: 00276E3B
Asset Tag: 02
Part Number:
Rank: 2
Configured Memory Speed: 2133 MT/s
Minimum Voltage: 1.2 V
Maximum Voltage: 1.2 V
Configured Voltage: 1.2 V
root@NAS:~#