As far as I can see online, every SKU may be impacted from the 5070 to the 5090.



Nvidia have been shipping severely underspecc'd cards, missing core internal hardware components which cause a significant amount of performance loss vs advertised!

And then putting the PR spin of telling people "only 1 ROP" is affected - Actually 1 ROP = 8 ROP units.



The Verges article.

Steve from Gamers Nexus has confirmed an (up to) 11% decrease in frames vs spec'd cards, NVIDIA allege around 4% on average loss of performance.



Either way - it's worth getting the word out there, as they're also refusing to issue a recall or notice to buyers thus far. (Class action coming soon I hope!)

For a company who made $74 billion USD in profit, either exceptionally poor QA or (worse) deliberately shipping <$7000 products is really plumbing the depths of moral depravity.



What scandal is next for Nvidia?



The 24VHPWR connector causing a fatal house fire?

Nvidia Execs getting charged with treason for selling cards to China through Singapore?

(Singapore GPU sales are 28% of NVIDIA revenue, but only 1% are delivered to the country..)