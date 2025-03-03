As far as I can see online, every SKU may be impacted from the 5070 to the 5090.
Nvidia have been shipping severely underspecc'd cards, missing core internal hardware components which cause a significant amount of performance loss vs advertised!
And then putting the PR spin of telling people "only 1 ROP" is affected - Actually 1 ROP = 8 ROP units.
The Verges article.
Steve from Gamers Nexus has confirmed an (up to) 11% decrease in frames vs spec'd cards, NVIDIA allege around 4% on average loss of performance.
Either way - it's worth getting the word out there, as they're also refusing to issue a recall or notice to buyers thus far. (Class action coming soon I hope!)
For a company who made $74 billion USD in profit, either exceptionally poor QA or (worse) deliberately shipping <$7000 products is really plumbing the depths of moral depravity.
What scandal is next for Nvidia?
The 24VHPWR connector causing a fatal house fire?
Nvidia Execs getting charged with treason for selling cards to China through Singapore?
(Singapore GPU sales are 28% of NVIDIA revenue, but only 1% are delivered to the country..)