tom1111tom

#318905 3-Mar-2025 15:04
Hey all

 

 

 

For years I've been adding filters and successfully forwarding emails. About a week ago I setup an email address to forward attachments to my Xero account without trouble.

 

All of a sudden, I cannot select a forward email address and the only option is to click the button "add forwarding address"  However this link just takes to to the Forwarding and POP/IMAP tab where I can forward all emails or "create a filter".

 

 

 

I'm stuck in a loop!

 

 

 

Has something changed in Gmail in the last few weeks to cause this

  #3349758 3-Mar-2025 21:45
Just checking if you could have hit the 1000 filters limit? This similar post doesn't offer a solution but suggests it might be an intermittent issue https://www.reddit.com/r/GMail/comments/1iu6xs5/cant_add_new_forwarding_addresses/ - can you try an incognito tab in a different browser?

 
 
 
 

rhy7s:

 

Just checking if you could have hit the 1000 filters limit? ....

 

 

Or you could try & clean up your email filters?




rhy7s was correct. This was an intermittent bug within google.

 

 

 

After a few days everything was working as per normal.

