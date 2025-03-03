tom1111tom

Hey all

For years I've been adding filters and successfully forwarding emails. About a week ago I setup an email address to forward attachments to my Xero account without trouble.

All of a sudden, I cannot select a forward email address and the only option is to click the button "add forwarding address" However this link just takes to to the Forwarding and POP/IMAP tab where I can forward all emails or "create a filter".

I'm stuck in a loop!

Has something changed in Gmail in the last few weeks to cause this