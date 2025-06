Agreed, QNAP is harder to set up, which is why I use Synology and sold my QNAP. How old were the 1 & 2 tb drives? They may have been end of life and from a PC first. I, too, have had DOA new items like your 4 TB, and it should be easy to return; for me, PB Tech have been great in all DOA items I have ever had over many, many years. I do not know where you got the drives from, but that should be the first point of call. I use 18tb Seagate EXOS with no issues. You can also go for WD Red. Ironwolf should have been fine.