I've no experience with the Dell USB-C docking monitors but do have experience with HP and other brands.

Firstly, my responses assume you are talking about a full sized desktop monitor. (Portable/travel monitors for use as a second screen with a laptop while travelling are a different kettle of fish.)

1) Yes. The monitors are mains powered, just like a normal monitor. If the monitor is powered on but no computer is connected, it can (for example) charge a mobile phone from it's USB-A or USB-C ports.

2) Yes, see 1 above

3) See 1 above

Does this answer your questions?