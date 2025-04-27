Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#319459 27-Apr-2025 14:30
After posting on the Asus forums and unable to get any advice, I thought I would try my luck here and see if anyone had heard of this issue!

 

I am trying to resolve a boot issue with my brothers gaming PC, whereby upon booting the system stops during post, and we get a message which reads "When raid configuration was built, ensure to set SATA configuration to RAID mode". The only way I can get the system to boot to Windows is to go into the bios by pressing F1 and then going to the boot tab and clicking on the SSD where it says Boot Override. Once in Windows the system works fine, but the same cycle occurs upon any restart or system start up. I note that this system has never had a RAID config, it has only ever had a boot SSD, and storage HDD.

 

Things I have tried:

Clearing the CMOS
Trying numerous different bios versions
Changing the CMOS battery
Trying a different AM4 CPU
Trying a new SSD with other Windows install
Trying 1 stick of ram only, and then ram from another system
Setting the bios settings to what is recommended in the error message

System Specs:

Asus B550-A Gaming motherboard
AMD Ryzen 5800x
16GB Kingston Beast 3200 Ram
Crucial P3 1TB NVMe SSD
Radeon 6700XT GPU
Evga 750W PSU

 

Pretty much all advice I could find says changing the CMOS battery fixes this, but this has not been the case for me. Hopeful someone has some advice on what to try next!

 

Thank you!

  #3367970 27-Apr-2025 14:41
is the sata config set to AHCI mode?





 
 
 
 

  #3367974 27-Apr-2025 15:04
Yes, absolutely.

  #3367980 27-Apr-2025 15:21
What's the current boot order?







  #3367981 27-Apr-2025 15:22
Are you on the latest BIOS?





  #3367982 27-Apr-2025 15:24
Hey! The system was on a bios that was 2 versions old when this started, then I went to the latest version and right now it is on the second oldest as I thought I would try a few different ones. Being on different versions has made no difference. Happy to upgrade back to the latest though!

  #3367983 27-Apr-2025 15:24
l43a2:

 

What's the current boot order?

 

 

 

 

There is only the boot SSD, nothing else.

  #3367989 27-Apr-2025 15:55
lvmarv:

 

Yes, absolutely.

 

If you set the mode to RAID then reboot is it still in that mode after rebooting?




  #3367990 27-Apr-2025 15:57
… check under PCH Storage Configuration 




  #3367991 27-Apr-2025 16:07
MadEngineer:

 

… check under PCH Storage Configuration 

 

 

 

 

Hey! I assume you mean in Advanced, Sata Configuration - then change the Sata mode to RAID? (I can't find PCH Storage Configuration in this bios).

 

If so then yes, if I select RAID and then save, upon reboot the Sata mode still shows RAID. It does not help with the issue though and the same error still stops the system at post.

