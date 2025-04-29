I've got a 3080 that's stopped displaying. Still has power and was intermittent with this for a while so it's quite likely just a lose component. Can i have some recommendations for places/people doing board level repairs?
Philips Electronics in Penrose. We use them every other year for repairs on items that are otherwise too good to chuck out.
I'll back Phillips Electronics - great guys, took care of a lot of the tools used by the field force when I was a tech, and they did an awesome job.
