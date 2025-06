Current system does not meet the requirements for Win11.

It's a Gigagyte H270N mobo, Intel i5-7400 CPU, 8GB RAM.

Win10 installed on a M.2 Samsung SSD 970 Evo Plus 250GB.

Fails on no TPM2, no secure boot, and incompatible CPU.

If I was able to source a mobo with TPM2 and CPU that was Win11 friendly, can I just put the SSD in it and it will boot?

Or is it going to be more complicated than that?